Home World

Porn star Johnny Sins mocks ex-Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit, confirms his 'vision is fine'

Ex-Pakistani High Commissioner to India got severely trolled after he re-tweeted a picture of the adult movie star, mistaking him to be a Kashmiri protester.

Published: 04th September 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Abdul Basit (R) and Johnny Sins

Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit (R) and adult film star Johnny Sins (Photos | PTI, Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: Adding insult to injury, adult film star Johnny Sins thanked former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, for new Twitter followers after the latter, in an epic, gaffe, re-tweeted a picture of the porn star, passing it off as a Kashmiri pellet gun victim.

In a tongue-in-cheek comment, Sins took to Twitter and thanked the former Pakistan envoy for making him all-the-more famous.

The adult film star mocked Basit, saying that his "vision" is fine.

"Shout out to @abasitpak1 for all the new twitter followers! Thanks but my vision is fine," tweeted Sins.

The Ex-Pakistani High Commissioner to India got severely trolled after he re-tweeted a picture of the adult movie star, mistaking him to be a Kashmiri protester who lost his vision due to pellet injury.

The ex-envoy's tweet became the butt of jokes after being highlighted by Pakistan-based journalist Naila Inayat who posted screenshots of Basit re-tweeting the post on Twitter.

Basit's tweet left the internet in splits, with netizens having a field day over the embarrassing goof-up of the diplomat.

The tweet with a picture of Sins read, "Yousuf from Ananthnag,,,lost vision due from pellet...pls raise your voice."

However, Basit later deleted the tweet from his timeline. This is not the first time Pakistanis have indulged in such goof-ups.

Ever since the Government of India announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu Kashmir, Pakistanis have resorted to propagating fake news.

A number of verified Twitter users from Pakistan, including politicians and journalists, have been sharing doctored, misinterpreted and old videos, and photos claiming them to be from Kashmir.

In an even bigger goof-up, which caused Islamabad huge embarrassment, the country's permanent representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, in 2017 showed a photo of a Palestinian girl at the world body, stating that it is a proof of "Indian brutality" in Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abdul Basit Kashmir Pakistani High Commissioner Johnny Sins
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp