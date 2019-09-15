Home World

Help Kashmiri children return safely to schools: Malala Yousafzai tells world leaders

Yousafzai has also commented on the Kashmir issue in the past where she had appealed for an end to the conflict in the region.

Published: 15th September 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

MALALA Yousafzai

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: Nobel Peace Prize winner and Pakistani education rights activist Malala Yousafzai has urged the UN to work towards peace in Kashmir and help children in the Valley to go back to school.

Taking to Twitter, Malala, 22, said she was deeply concerned about reports that Kashmiri students "have not been able to attend schools for more than 40 days", and "about girls who are afraid to leave their homes".

"I am asking leaders, at UNGA and beyond, to work towards peace in Kashmir, listen to Kashmiri voices and help children go safely back to school," the youngest-ever Nobel Laureate tweeted on Saturday.

ALSO READ | 'Come with pen drives to collect study materials': Kashmir schools determined to save academic year

Her remarks drew sharp criticism from Indian members of the Twitterati who questioned her silence on the plight of the girls belonging to the minority community in Pakistan.

"Pakistan doesn't react to how it's perceived in the world, carries forward their agenda and how Malala is helping run that agenda on Kashmir in the garb of her 'concern' for Kashmiri girls but am loving the meltdown Indians are having on behalf of Malala. So touching," said Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi in a tweet.

"Sincere request to the Nobel winner, to spend some time speaking with the minorities of Pakistan. To speak against the forceful conversation & persecution taking place on the minority girls in her own country! Developmental agendas got extended to Kashmir, nothing suppressed!" tweed BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje.

Normal life has remained affected in Kashmir since August 5 when India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Most shops and schools remain shut and public transport has gone off the roads in the Valley.

The efforts of the state government to reopen schools have not borne any fruit as parents continue to keep the kids at home due to apprehensions about their safety.

Posters have appeared in Srinagar warning people to keep their children away from schools after the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status last month.

"The terrorists want the public to remain illiterate so that they can control their mind," said Farooq Khan, the advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Malala, the famed human rights activist, was shot by the Taliban gunman in December 2012 for her campaign on girls' education in the Swat Valley in northeastern Pakistan.

The Taliban, who are opposed to the education of girls, have destroyed hundreds of schools in Pakistan.

At age 17, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 when she shared the coveted honour with India's social activist Kailash Satyarthi.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malala Yousafzai Kashmiri children Kashmir students Kashmiri students Kashmir schools Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Krishna
    Her great "accomplishment" is getting shot by Muslim terrorists armed
    2 days ago reply
Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp