Home World

WATCH | Pakistan singer threatens PM Modi over Kashmir with reptiles, move backfires

According to reports in the Pakistani media, the singer has been asked to pay fines by the wildlife department for illegal captivity of the reptiles.

Published: 15th September 2019 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada's move to threaten Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue with snakes and crocodiles has backfired as she has been fined by the authorities for posing with reptiles.

According to reports in the Pakistani media, the singer has been asked to pay fines by the wildlife department for illegal captivity of the reptiles.

In a video posted earlier this month on her YouTube channel, Pirzada, raising the Kashmir issue, can be seen holding a snake, saying: "All these are gifts for PM Modi. My friends will feast on you."

ALSO READ: Help Kashmiri children return safely to schools - Malala Yousafzai tells world leaders

She began the video by saying a Kashmiri woman and her snakes are ready to take on India. Several snakes and crocodile can also be seen lying on the table in the video.

If convicted, Pirzada could be jailed for up to five years and fined as well.

The singer has, however, claimed that the reptiles don't belong to her and she had rented them for the video.

Miffed by the development, she said in another video: "I have appeared in several news channels along with these snakes in the past five years. No one bothered to take action then."

"Unfortunately, now since I have warned Modi, I am facing action," she said.

Without naming anyone, she said such incidents make her believe that Indians are far better than "traitor Pakistanis".

"The wildlife department is one such traitor," Pirzada said.

"I never criticise Indians... I just target Modi. If you can't love Pakistan, at least don't betray your nation," she said.

The singer said she has not received anything in written from the wildlife department and would explore legal action if she receives something.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pakistan Narendra Modi India Rabi Pirzada
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp