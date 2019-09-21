Home World

At least 1,300 child abuse cases reported in Pakistan within six months

The report compiled by the non-governmental organisation, Sahil said that as many as 729 girls and 575 boys suffered sexual abuse of some kind in this period.

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Over 1,300 child sexual abuse cases have been reported across Pakistan between January and June this year, a report has revealed.

The report compiled by the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Sahil said that as many as 729 girls and 575 boys suffered sexual abuse of some kind in this period, The News International reported on Saturday.

It revealed that there had been 652 report cases in Punjab, 458 in Sindh, 32 in Balochistan, whereas, 51 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, reports of sexual abuse pertaining to underage children amounted to 90 in Islamabad, 18 in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and three in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The report further added that as many as 50 children became victims of sexual abuse in Lahore alone.

It was also revealed that as many as 12 minor girls and boys suffered sexual abuse in madrasas.

The report comes after the remains of at least three of the four missing children from Kasur's Chunian locality were found on Tuesday. The police said that all three victims were raped before being buried.

Kasur police had said the body of only one of the four missing children was recovered, while only the remains of the other two were found which will be sent for DNA testing.

Another child was kidnapped from the same city on Thursday night.

