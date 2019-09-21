Home World

Pakistan one spot away from top 10 most violent places in world

Pakistan flag

For representational purposes

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has slipped two places on the annual global index on peacefulness, finishing at 153 among 163 countries. The index was released on the occasion of the International Day of Peace on September 21. It's also known as World Peace Day.

In its annual report, the Institute for Economics and Peace presented a comprehensive data-driven analysis on peace, economic value, trends and how to develop peaceful societies.

The Sydney-based think-tank said the global peacefulness improved slightly in 2019. But overall peacefulness has deteriorated 3.78 per cent since 2008.

While Iceland continues to top the Global Peace Index (GPI) as the world's most peaceful place, Afghanistan has replaced Syria as the most violent place.

India, together with the Philippines, Japan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Pakistan are the nine countries with the highest climate hazard risk.

India also has the seventh-highest overall natural hazard score in the world.

