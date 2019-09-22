Home World

We are committed to meet India's energy security needs: Saudi Arabia 

India's relations with Saudi Arabia have been on an upswing over the last few years based on burgeoning energy ties besides cooperation in several other areas.

Published: 22nd September 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud at a joint press conference in Delhi earlier this year. (PTI photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Notwithstanding the biggest-ever attacks on its oil facilities, Saudi Arabia has said it is committed to meet India's energy security needs and will work constructively with other oil producers to maintain market stability.

Saudi Ambassador Dr. Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati, in an exclusive interview to PTI, said his country will invite the United Nations and international experts to view the situation on the ground and to participate in the investigation into the attacks.

He said Saudi Arabia has the capability and resolve to defend itself and to forcefully respond to "these aggressions", and appreciated India's support and solidarity to Riyadh following the strikes which, he asserted, were "against the international community as a whole".

ALSO READ: Oil minister allays fears, says no effect on crude supply in India following Aramco attacks

A series of drone and missile attacks on oil facilities of Saudi Aramco, the country's national petroleum company, on September 14 knocked out half of its daily oil production, severely impacting the global oil market and triggering fresh tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"As the investigations are ongoing, the Kingdom will invite UN and international experts to view the situation on ground and to participate in the investigations," the ambassador said.

"The Kingdom will take appropriate measures to ensure its security and stability.

"The Kingdom affirms that it has the capability and resolve to defend its land and people, and to forcefully respond to these aggressions," he said.

Yemen's Houthi terror group has taken responsibility for the biggest-ever attacks on Saudi oil facilities which severely impacted global oil supply.

Saudi Arabia and its ally, the US, have blamed Iran for the attacks but Tehran has strongly denied the allegations.

"The recent attack against Saudi Aramco was not only against the Kingdom, but against the international community as a whole, and was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the global economy.

Therefore, the perpetrators should be held accountable," the envoy said.

ALSO READ: Saudi oil output cut in half after drones strike Aramco site

Asked whether Saudi Arabia will increase oil supply to India to address the shortfall due to curb on import of oil from Iran, the envoy said his country is committed to India's energy security and will meet any shortfall that may arise due to disruptions from other sources.

He said as one of the world's leading energy producers, Saudi Arabia will continue working constructively with other producers within and outside OPEC to maintain market stability, thus protecting all the interests of producers and consumers alike.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a 14-nation powerful bloc of oil producing countries.

"India condemned the attacks on our oil facilities and reiterated its resolve to oppose terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"As a friend and strategic partner, we appreciate India's support and solidarity," Al Sati said.

He said initial investigations have indicated that the weapons used in the attack were Iranian, adding probe was going on to determine the source of the strike.

"The Kingdom condemns this egregious crime which threatens international peace and security and affirms that the primary target of this attack is in line with the previous attacks against Saudi Aramco pumping stations using Iranian weapons," he said.

"The Kingdom calls upon the international community to assume its responsibility in condemning those that stand behind this act, and to take a firm and clear position against this reckless behaviour that threatens the global economy," he said.

The envoy said Saudi Arabia will continue working with its partners and allies in stabilising the security of the region.

India's relations with Saudi Arabia have been on an upswing over the last few years based on burgeoning energy ties besides cooperation in several other areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Riyadh in 2016 put bilateral ties on a new trajectory.

There are over 2.96 million Indian nationals working in Saudi Arabia, the largest expatriate community in the country.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Saudi Arabia India Saudi Arabia ties India Saudi Arabia relations ARAMCO attack Saudi Arabia oil supply
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province Sunday, June 10, 2018. | (File | AP)
Mahabalipuram gets a makeover ahead of PM Modi-Xi Jinping's summit
Hundreds of people throng to Elliot's Beach to hold a peaceful rally spreading awareness against Climate Change and urging government to act against it in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Hundreds gather on Chennai beach to support global climate strike
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Twitter/@narendramodi)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
Twenty-five years ago, actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry became household names with the popular American sitcom 'Friends'. Check out mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series.
Friends 25th Anniversary: Here are 25 mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp