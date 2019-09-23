Home World

Howdy Modi: PM Modi slams Pakistan, says time for a decisive battle against terrorism

Modi asked people to give standing ovation to the Indian parliamentarians for Parliament's nod to repeal Article 370 provisions.

President Donald Trump listens as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduces him during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: Time for a decisive battle against terrorism has come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he defended revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Addressing over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi' event here, he said India has given farewell to Article 370, which allowed terrorism and separatism to rear its head in Jammu and Kashmir.

"India's decision on Article 370 has troubled some people, who can't handle their country, who support terrorism," the prime minister said.

"Where do you find conspirators of 9/11 and 26/11 terror attacks," Modi said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

"Time for a decisive battle against terrorism," he said.

Modi also praised India's democracy and said Indians are working day and night to realise its goal of new India.

"India is seeing new history and chemistry being made and witnessing new Indo-US synergy," he said.

"Our many languages are identity of our liberal and democratic society. Diversity is basis of our democracy," the prime minister said.

He said the recent elections showcased the Indian democracy's greatness across the world.

He said 61 crore people, twice US population, voted in the elections.

"India working day and night to realise its goal of new India; we are challenging and changing ourself," Modi said.

