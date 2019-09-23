Home World

Modi-Trump joint address underscores growing strategic significance of US-India ties: WSJ

The Wall Street Journal also said Trump is hoping to pick up a larger share of this growing voters bloc in 2020 than he did in 2016.

Published: 23rd September 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' event at NRG Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Houston. | (Photo | AP)

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' event at NRG Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Houston. | (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: The joint appearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump before a strong crowd of 50,000 Indian Americans at an event here underscores the growing strategic significance of the relationship between the two largest democracies of the world, a top American daily said on Sunday.

"The joint appearance also underscores the growing strategic significance of US-India ties. The world's two largest democracies are a vital check on China's ambitions to dominate the Asia-Pacific region, as Mr Trump recognises and Barack Obama did as well," The Wall Street Journal said in an op-ed, hours after the two leaders' historic address at the energy capital of the world.

Describing it as a "spectacle in Houston", The Wall Street Journal said Trump is hoping to pick up a larger share of this growing voters bloc in 2020 than he did in 2016.

Trump understands the benefit of associating with Indian Americans, whose contributions are crucial to the prosperity of both nations in the 21st century, it added.

The New York Times said the rally brought together two leaders with similar styles.

ALSO READ | PM Modi cheers for Donald Trump's 2020 re-election bid

"Both rose to power by embracing right-wing populism, portraying themselves as champions of the masses fighting against an entrenched establishment," it said.

Both presented voters with a vision to make their respective countries "great again", and both have fanned tensions along religious, economic and social fault lines, it reported.

At the same time, The New York Times said earning votes from Indian Americans will not be easy for Trump, even with Modi by his side.

ALSO READ | US President Donald Trump sees stronger Indo-US security partnership with conclusion of several new defence deals

Indian Americans overwhelmingly vote for the Democratic party candidates, it noted.

According to The Washington Post, the leaders of the world's two largest democracies took the stage together in Houston before a roaring crowd of tens of thousands of Indian Americans, where Modi delivered an unmistakable endorsement of Trump's presidency and cast their joint appearance in historic terms.

"The foreign strategy of soothing tensions with the United States by stroking President Trump's ego was put into vivid effect here Sunday when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lathered praise on his American counterpart at a massive rally celebrating the Indian diaspora," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Donald Trump Howdy Modi Wall Street Journal
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp