Donald Trump defends his tough immigration policies

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: President Donald Trump has delivered a robust defense of his tough immigration policies and has told other countries they have an absolute right to follow suit.

Trump told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the sovereignty and security of all nations is threatened by uncontrolled migration and loose border controls.

He warns other world leaders of what he calls a "growing cottage industry" of radical activists that is promoting open borders.

Trump says those who do so threaten human rights under the cover of championing social justice.

The Republican president says those policies are not just but rather "cruel and evil."