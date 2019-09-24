Donald Trump warns nations over 'Iran's bloodlust'

By Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS: President Donald Trump says all nations have a duty to act against Iran and "no responsible government should subsidize Iran's bloodlust."

Trump notes the US has imposed the highest level of sanctions on Iran and says as long as Iran's "menacing behaviour continues" sanctions will not be lifted and instead will be tightened.

Trump spoke Tuesday to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

He says Iran's leaders have lashed out at others for 40 years for the problems that they alone have created.

His comments take place against the backdrop of flaring tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis say Iran was responsible for an attack earlier this month on two oil facilities in the kingdom, which Iran denies.

President Donald Trump is slamming the World Trade Organization for allowing China to get preferential treatment despite the size of its economy.

Trump says that the institution is in need of major reform and that the US will demand those changes.

Trump told world leaders at the annual UN General Assembly on Tuesday that he will no longer allow other countries to take advantage of America and the international trade system.

Trump has long complained that China is classified as a developing nation by the World Trade Organization even though it is the world's second-largest economy.

Trump also says his administration will conclude new trade deals with Britain, Japan and others that are fair and reciprocal.

The Republican president says a deal with Japan is close to being finalized and once Britain leaves the European Union the U.S. will negotiate an "exceptional deal" with it.