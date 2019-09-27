Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan predicts bloodbath in Kashmir

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier denounced terrorism but avoided any mention of Kashmir.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has denounced India's crackdown in Kashmir and warned of a "bloodbath" in the disputed region.

Khan said Friday at the United Nations General Assembly that with 900,000 Indian troops once a curfew is lifted Kashmiris " will be out in the streets. And what will the soldiers do? They will shoot them."

Modi said that India's "voice against terrorism to alert the world about its evil rings with seriousness and outrage."

Khan bluntly warned that war was possible over India's actions in Kashmir.

UNGA LIVE | Pakistan will fight India till the end if wars begins, says Imran Khan

The nuclear-armed rivals, which have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, have been locked in a worsening standoff since Aug. 5, when Modi stripped the portion of Kashmir that India controls of its limited autonomy.

