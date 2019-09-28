In his maiden UNGA speech, Imran exceeds time limit, calls Modi Indian 'President' 

Home World

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. | (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden speech to the UN General Assembly went on for about 50 minutes, far exceeding the 15-20-minute time limit that leaders are expected to adhere to while making their national statements during the busiest time in the United Nations Headquarters.

Out of the 50-minutes that he spoke from the podium of the UN General Assembly hall, half of his speech was on India and Kashmir, drumming up hysteria about nuclear war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the fourth leader to address the General Assembly on Friday, spoke for about 16 minutes, succinctly talking about India's development agenda and the country's focus on initiating ambitious programmes aimed at improving the lives of not only the 1.3 billion people of India but serving as an example to nations and citizens across the world.

According to information about the high-level UN General Assembly session, a voluntary 15-minute time limit for statements is to be observed in the General Debate.

Member States are informed by a note verbale from the Secretary-General at the end of May that the speakers' list for the general debate is formally opened for signing up.

ALSO READ | UNGA meet HIGHLIGHTS | Pakistan will fight India till the end if war begins, says Imran Khan

The speaking order of the general debate is different from the speaking order of other General Assembly debates.

Heads of State and Governments and Foreign Ministers from all the 193 UN Member States speak during the General Debate segment that usually lasts for 7-8 working days.

The longest timed speech was made by Fidel Castro of Cuba at the 872nd plenary meeting of the General Assembly on September 26, 1960.

The time listed is 269 minutes.

He also described Narendra Modi as "the Indian president", in a slip of tongue.

During his marathon speech at the 74th session of the UNGA, Khan goofed up once and called Prime Minister Modi as the "president".

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls.

Khan, who was the captain of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning team, kept on mentioning about the ties on the border of 'Germany and Japan' when he really meant, 'Germany and France.

