India, Bangladesh reiterate zero tolerance to terrorism as PM Modi holds talks with Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Modi thanked Hasina for attending the special commemorative event organised by India to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 28th September 2019 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi greets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. (Photo | Twitter/@MEAIndia)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during which they reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and violent extremism, and agreed that a strong partnership in security had built trust and mutual confidence between the two countries.

In their first meeting since their re-election, Prime Minister Modi and Hasina reviewed the bilateral relations and cooperation, and agreed to maintain the momentum to take the India-Bangladesh relationship to new heights.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Modi congratulated Hasina for the impressive economic growth recorded by Bangladesh under her leadership and emphasised India's commitment to remain a leading development partner of Bangladesh.

The two leaders reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and violent extremism and agreed that a strong partnership in security had built trust and mutual confidence between the two countries, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Improved land, riverine, sea and air connectivity, an intensified partnership in energy, and rapidly expanding trade and economic ties were recognised as important drivers of progress and stability in the region, the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed the regional and global situation.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Hasina for attending the special commemorative event organised by India to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi.

Hasina extended an invitation to Modi to visit Bangladesh, and suggested that it could be undertaken also in connection with the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

The invitation was accepted by Prime Minister Modi, who also reiterated India's offer to work closely with Bangladesh to mark this important historical milestone.

