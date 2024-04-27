Andhra polls: YSRCP releases manifesto, promises to increase pension, make Vizag executive capital
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and YSRC party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the party's election manifesto for 2024 on Saturday and asserted that his party’s manifesto is grounded in reality and his promises are implementable.
Addressing mediapersons at the CM’s camp office, Jagan said their election manifesto has only practical things that can be doeable. “I don’t want to compete with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in spewing lies. I will only make promises that can be kept. In 2019, we promised the Navarathanalu programmes, and 99.4 % of those promises were fulfilled,” he explained.
Jagan, who explained what has been implemented in the last 58 months and compared it with the previous TDP alliance manifesto (2014), said facts and figures speak for themselves, as to who was sincere in implementing the promises made.
“We've deposited Rs 2.68 lakh crore directly into beneficiaries' accounts through DBT (direct benefit transfer) and Rs 1.78 lakh crore through non-DBT methods. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic and revenue losses that happened thereafter, we never made any excuses and meticulously executed our manifesto with a smile,” he said
Elaborating on the highlights of his two-page party manifesto 2024, which are broadly divided into nine categories --social security, Development, Education, Health, Agriculture, Higher Education, Nadu-Nedu, Housing for the poor, and empowerment -- the YSRC chief said every scheme being implemented in the last 58 months will be continued.
He said social welfare pensions will be enhanced to Rs 3,500 from the present Rs 3,000. “As it would take time to get the financial situation stabilized and ensure growth, the social security pensions will be enhanced to Rs 3,250 in 2028 and to 3, 500 in 2029. In the last five years, we have spent Rs 88,650 crore for social security pensions with an average annual expenditure of Rs 24,000 crore,” he explained.
Comparing the social security pensions given in other states and several beneficiaries, the YSRC chief said no other state government has given such a high amount of social security pension to such a large number of beneficiaries.
Jagan said once his government is reformed after the elections, under Amma Vodi, which is his pet project and meant to ensure that no school-going children drop out of school for want of money, the amount being given to mothers of the school-going children will be enhanced from Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per year and it includes Rs 2000 paid to schools towards School Maintenance Fund and Toilet Maintenance Fund.
Stating that Agriculture is the mainstay of the state economy and that his government has always been partial to the welfare of farmers and the development of agriculture-allied sectors, the YSRC chief said YSR Rythu Bharsoa will be enhanced to Rs 16,000 from Rs 13,500 per annum. “In the 2019 manifesto, we promised to give Rs 50,000 to the farmers in five years, but paid Rs 67,500 (Rs 13,500 per year) and in the next five years, we will pay Rs 80,000,” he explained. The amount will be paid in three installments -- Rs 8000 at the time of Kharif crop commencement, Rs 4000 at the time of crop harvesting, and Rs 4000 during Pongal.
Jagan said in the next five years, the Vahana Mitra scheme will be extended to those who own and operate lorries and tippers. Those who take bank interest to purchase auto, taxi, and lorry, up to Rs 3 lakh, interest would only be 6 % and the remaining interest will be borne by the government.
He announced that outsourcing employees, Anganwadi employees, and Asha workers, who have salaries up to Rs 25,000 per month will be eligible for all Navaratnalu schemes related to health, education, and housing.
On the issue of the capital city, Jagan made it clear that once his government is formed after the elections, Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital and administration will be done from there. “Visakhapatnam will be developed as a growth engine. Amaravati will be developed as Legislative Capital and Kurnool as Judicial capital,” he said.
Stating that all welfare schemes like YSR Cheyuta, YSR Kapu Nestam, YSR EBC Nestam, YSR Asara, YSR Zero Interest Loans to SHs, YSR Kalyanamastu, Shadi Tofaha, Housing, urban housing, YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, Vahana Mitra, Law Nestam, Nethanna Nestam, Naadu Nedu in education and health sector will be implemented as they have been implemented in the last five years.
“In the next five years, we will complete, Polavara, 17 medical colleges, four ports, 10 fishing harbors, 6 fishing land centers, Bhoapuram International Airport, and introduce IB from class 1 in each class every year,” he explained.