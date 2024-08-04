Prakasam police arrest three for deceiving minor girl leading to stillbirth at KGBV

ONGOLE: Prakasam police have arrested three persons for deceiving a minor girl from the ST community, who was studying at KGBV school in Kothapatnam mandal, by allegedly making false promises of love and marriage, and offering her money, resulting in her becoming pregnant.
Disclosing the case details at the District Police Office (DPO) on Saturday evening, Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodar said the accused were identified as Saida Babu (29), Srinivasa Reddy (39), and Venkata Reddy (33).
The victim recently delivered a stillborn baby boy in the school’s washroom, sparking widespread discussion. The incident falls within the Chimakurthy police station limits, prompting the police to register a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) 2012 and begin an investigation.
Saida Babu deceived the girl with promises of love and marriage. When they became close, Srinivasa allegedly started harassing her and threatening her with dire consequences if she did not comply with his desires. Venkata Reddy, a relative of Srinivasa Reddy, also threatened the girl and offered her money to coerce her into a physical relationship. We have now arrested all three,” the SP explained.
Following the directives of Collector A Thameem Ansariya, District Education Officer (DEO) D Subhadra issued suspension orders on the Special Officer of the Motumala KGBV, V Aruna Kumari, and ANM J Satyavathi on Saturday.