Andhra government announces cash incentives for third, fourth child

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced cash incentives for the birth of third and fourth child, as part of efforts to reverse the state's declining population trend.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made the announcement while addressing a public meeting at Narsannapeta in Srikakulam district, promising Rs 30,000 for the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth.

The CM said further details would be announced within a month.

"I have made a new decision. We will provide Rs 30,000 immediately after the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth child. Isn't this the right decision?" Naidu said on the sidelines of the SwarnaAndhra SwachAndhra cleanliness programme.

Although he had once advocated population control measures, the CM said the time had now come for society to work together to increase the birth rate.

Naidu's latest announcement follows an earlier proposal to provide a Rs 25,000 incentive for the birth of a second child.

On March 5, he informed the Assembly that the state government was considering an incentive of Rs 25,000 for couples having a second child.

However, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav told PTI on Saturday that the government had decided to extend the incentives to families having a third child and beyond.