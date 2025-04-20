Good Will Baking

What was once a home business during Covid, has become Lisa’s life. Her bakery now employees 19 people. The menu includes Bokkenpootje (Goat’s Feet), named because the pastry looks like a goat’s feet. It is a meringue with apricot buttercream dipped in chocolate and almonds. Then there are stroopwafels—a caramel waffle. But their sweet Strawberry Slofs are the ones that pull the crowd to the Dutch cafe. “It is the combination of the cookie, which is nutty and has fudge, sweet but not too sweet, and there is buttercream on top. But the cream is not so sweet, and there are fresh strawberries. It has a nice balance,” she says. A must try at Zera Noya is the Marzipan Mergpijp, a cake with a layer of cream and raspberry jam. Other items include caramel tarts, muffins, truffles, apple pie and tarts, rondo, cupcakes, cinnamon braids and brownies. They also make freshly baked bread, as well as savouries like sausage rolls and chicken puffs.

All kinds of people, from different backgrounds and ages throng the bakery, where a buttery cake can be had for as low as `30. “Some items are expensive because we use authentic Belgian chocolate, French butter and German cream.” The secret sauce in her baking? “Bakers in Kochi use margarine and poor quality vegetable oil. But I use only high-grade butter. And I always buy Callebaut Chocolate from Belgium, which is one of the best premium chocolates in the world,” Lisa smiles.

Recently, in the memory of her husband, the baker held a fundraiser to help families of cancer victims. To her surprise, more than a thousand people turned up. There were people who had come from Thrissur and Kottayam to support the cause. “We have supported three families who are fighting cancer by paying their hospital bills,” she adds.

There may have been darkness in Lisa’s life, but inside the bakery it is all sunny and bright.