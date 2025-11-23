BJP faces backlash over call for Hindu-only admissions at Vaishno Devi Medical Institute

SRINAGAR: A major political row has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after the BJP demanded that admissions to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Reasi be restricted to students who have faith in Mata Vaishno Devi, following the selection of 42 Muslim candidates in the institute’s first admission list.

The demand has drawn sharp condemnation from both ruling and opposition parties, who alleged that the BJP was attempting to “communalise medical sciences.”

The controversy comes against the backdrop of the recent busting of an alleged inter-state “white-collar” militant network involving medical professionals and the Delhi blast.

Senior J&K BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma said only those who believe in Mata Vaishno Devi should be admitted to the institution. “The devotees who contribute to the shrine for promoting ‘Sanatan, culture and religion’ only should get admission there,” he said.

A BJP delegation led by Sharma met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is chairman of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, and raised concerns over the SMVDIME admission list.

The BJP took exception to the institute’s first MBBS seat allocation list for the 2025–26 academic year, after 42 Muslim students secured admission to 50 seats on the basis of merit. SMVDIME was sanctioned 50 MBBS seats for the current academic year.

Hindu groups, including the Yuva Rajput Sabha, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, and Movement Kalki, have echoed the BJP’s demand, insisting that a shrine-funded medical college should prioritise Hindu students.