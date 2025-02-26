Keeping it Simple: Unpacking Accessible Fitness with Raj Ganpath

In all probability, being physically fit and healthy is the most common denominator in most adults’ new year’s resolutions. Attaining this goal, however, becomes an arduous task, and few find the will to put themselves through gyms, regimens, and other restrictions that come with it. Today’s pace of living, too, makes it elusive. In Simple, Not Easy (Westland Books, `399), set to launch in Bengaluru on April 28, this is what Raj Ganpath addresses.
With over 15 years of experience in fitness and nutrition, Ganpath is all too aware of the perceptions of fitness by the masses and the challenges someone might face in their journey. As the title suggests, while the labour of it might not exactly be easy, fitness as a concept does not have to be complicated. In Ganpath’s words, “This book is an unusual mix of science, reason and positivity, and it is meant to simplify, provide clarity, and inspire action. We are all smart in our own ways. While not all of us have the time or patience to decode technical concepts, look up jargon and make sense of scientific experiments, we can understand logic and reasoning almost instantly. So, instead of overloading you with data and facts, I am going to appeal to your rational side and humbly request your sensibility.” Divided into broad sections like fitness purposes, nutrition, sleep, and more, the book is structured methodically and is easy to understand for absolute beginners. The section on sleep is especially helpful, mainly due to the lack of importance imparted to it by most fitness coaches.
A lot of fitness is contingent on class grounds. Simply put, in a country so socioeconomically lopsided, fitness just does not make itself a top priority. “Fitness is inaccessible for two reasons. Firstly, it is still a kind of privilege in this country. Pretty much everything in your life has to be in order for you to pursue fitness; most can’t because they are grappling with other issues. Secondly, it’s extensive in terms of time and effort. Many can’t afford to access quality fitness,” Ganpath shares. Moreover, the excess of ‘content’ on fitness that proliferates social media gets largely nullified because of the sheer volume of misinformation it carries. Naturally, with this clutter, genuine knowledge and know-how of fitness remains inaccessible to most in the country. As far as the cause goes, Ganpath states, “Fitness is still an unregulated industry; anyone can give you fitness advice. There’s no regulation or certification. If you add the fact that a lot of fitness coaches unfortunately get their knowledge from Instagram, it’s a dreary picture.”
Acknowledging that it gets almost impossible for working professionals to prioritise fitness, Ganpath shares a simple tip, “What’s important is to remember that you spend as much time as you can today; a fixed timespan for every day won’t work. Start off with 10-15 minutes, and as you start getting the hang of it, you can devote more,” he says. Many might also consider gyms to be an absolute necessity, when they are not. “Gym memberships are essentially rental fees for using equipment; what you really need is effort. You can train at home comfortably and effectively to great results,” Ganpath adds.