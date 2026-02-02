Blind to real crises, global shocks ignored, says Rahul

NEW DELHI: Reacting sharply to the Union Budget 2026-27, the Congress on Sunday said the Centre had failed to address economic challenges and highlighted issues like youth unemployment, falling manufacturing and farmer distress.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the Union Budget lacks fresh thinking and does not provide concrete measures to tackle issues such as inflation, unemployment, declining savings and rising inequality. “The Modi government has run out of new ideas.

This budget raises more questions than it answers on India’s significant economic, social, and political challenges. It offers nothing for the poor. They have not presented any solution, positive suggestion, or concrete steps to control inflation,” he said.

Echoing a similar view, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the Budget is “blind to India’s real crises.” He wrote on X, “Youth without jobs. Falling manufacturing. Investors pulling out capital. Household savings plummeting. Farmers in distress. Looming global shocks—all ignored.” He also slammed the Budget for refusing course correction.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in the national capital, Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said the Budget fails the test of economic strategy and economic statesmanship. He sharply remarked that the government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have discarded the Economic Survey and fallen back on their “favourite pastime of throwing acronyms at people.”