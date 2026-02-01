Opposition slams Union Budget 2026-27 as anti-people, anti-federal

The Union Budget 2026–27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, faced sharp criticism from opposition leaders across the country, who accused the government of ignoring states, neglecting critical sectors, and failing to address employment and economic instability. From Congress veterans like P Chidambaram to regional leaders in Telangana, Odisha, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and beyond, the reactions highlighted widespread dissatisfaction with what many termed a “step-motherly” approach and a lack of concrete planning.

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram described the Budget as having “failed the test of economic strategy and economic statesmanship.” Speaking at a press conference, he questioned whether the Finance Minister had even read the Economic Survey 2025–26, stating that the government appeared to have “discarded it completely” in favor of “throwing acronyms at the people.”

Chidambaram outlined ten major economic challenges ignored in the Budget, including the impact of US-imposed tariffs on manufacturers and exporters, protracted trade conflicts, a growing trade deficit with China, low Gross Fixed Capital Formation, and a reluctance of the private sector to invest. He also pointed out the precarious employment situation, the struggles of MSMEs, and the inadequate fiscal consolidation.

“Even by an accountant’s standards, it was a poor account of the management of finances in 2025–26. Revenue receipts fell short by Rs 78,086 crore and total expenditure was short by Rs 1,00,503 crore,” he said, highlighting drastic cuts in capital and revenue expenditure, including the Jal Jeevan Mission, which fell from Rs 67,000 crore to Rs 17,000 crore. Chidambaram also criticized the proliferation of schemes, funds, and initiatives, warning that many would be forgotten within a year. He questioned the government on how it plans to create jobs, particularly under the VB-GRAM-G Act, which replaces MGNREGA.