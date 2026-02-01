Budget's saree messaging: Guess why Nirmala Sitharaman chose Kanchipuram silk this year

NEW DELHI: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rose in Parliament to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget, the nation tuned in for numbers, growth projections and fiscal signals.

But as has become tradition, another detail drew equal attention—the saree she wore.

This year, with Tamil Nadu heading into Assembly elections, the spotlight unmistakably shifted south. The finance minister chose a deep magenta-maroon Kanchipuram silk saree from Tamil Nadu, a classic weave renowned for its durability and grandeur.

The saree featured traditional kattam checks in mustard yellow, paired with a coffee-brown border highlighted by intricate thread work. Many saw the choice as a quiet but pointed tribute to Tamil Nadu's centuries-old weaving excellence and a timely nod as the poll-bound state takes centre stage.

The contrast with last year was equally striking.

In 2025, when Bihar elections were round the corner, Sitharaman wore an off-white handloom silk saree adorned with hand-painted Madhubani art. It had been gifted to her by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi.

The fish motifs that are symbols of abundance and prosperity on that saree brought national attention to the Mithila region's folk art, in a move widely interpreted as cultural recognition of Bihar.

This visual journey through India's looms has been in keeping with Ms Sitharaman's choices even from earlier years.

In 2024, she opted for a blue tussar silk saree with Kantha embroidery from West Bengal, the running stitch narrating stories through fabric.

In 2023, it was a bright red silk saree with black-and-gold temple borders, featuring 'Kasuti' embroidery from Karnataka.

The year 2022 saw a rust-brown and maroon Bomkai saree from Odisha, rich with tribal motifs from Ganjam.

In 2021, she chose a red and off-white Pochampally Ikat from Telangana, its bold geometry reflecting the Silk City's identity.

During the uncertainty of 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Sitharaman wore a yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border, widely read as a symbol of hope and renewal.

And in 2019, her very first Budget set the tone—a pink Mangalagiri silk saree, paired with a decisive break from colonial tradition as she carried the Budget in a red-cloth-wrapped Bahi-Khata, not a briefcase.