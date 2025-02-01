Budget 2025: Madhubani artist Dulari Devi elated after FM Sitharaman wears saree gifted by her
PATNA: Dulari Devi was on cloud nine on Saturday when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Lok Sabha wearing a cream-coloured saree with Madhubani art (also known as Mithila art) to present the Union Budget for 2025-26.
A noted Madhubani artist, Dulari, 53, had created the artwork on the saree and gifted it to Sitharaman who had visited Darbhanga in Mithilanchal region on November 29 last year for a credit outreach programme.
The Padma Shri recipient had told Sitharaman about the intricacies of the art. Dulari said that it took more than a month to finish the artwork on the saree, made of silk. The painting on the six-yard drape featured fish, closely associated with Mithilanchal from where she hails.
While handing over the saree, Dulari had requested the Finance Minister to wear it when she presented the Union Budget. Her eyes grew moist after seeing Sitharaman wearing the same saree on Saturday. "I could not believe it for a while. I was overwhelmed after watching the scene in the Lok Sabha today," she told the media.
In 2021, Dulari had also gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi her artwork during an informal interaction with recipients of the Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Modi had thanked Dulari and shared a picture on Twitter.
Dulari learned the intricacies of Madhubani art from Mahasundari Devi and Karpoori Devi, two acclaimed artists. "She cannot read or write. But she is very well aware of stories of Indian mythology," said a close relative of Dulari.
JD(U) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha said that the Union Finance Minister has honoured Mithila in particular and Bihar in general by wearing a saree with Madhubani art. "I extend my gratitude to Sitharaman on behalf of Mithilanchal and Bihar," he said.