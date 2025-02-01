Budget 2025: Madhubani artist Dulari Devi elated after FM Sitharaman wears saree gifted by her

PATNA: Dulari Devi was on cloud nine on Saturday when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Lok Sabha wearing a cream-coloured saree with Madhubani art (also known as Mithila art) to present the Union Budget for 2025-26.

A noted Madhubani artist, Dulari, 53, had created the artwork on the saree and gifted it to Sitharaman who had visited Darbhanga in Mithilanchal region on November 29 last year for a credit outreach programme.

The Padma Shri recipient had told Sitharaman about the intricacies of the art. Dulari said that it took more than a month to finish the artwork on the saree, made of silk. The painting on the six-yard drape featured fish, closely associated with Mithilanchal from where she hails.