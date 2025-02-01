Nitish hails Budget as 'progressive and futuristic', Tejashwi terms it 'repackaging' of old announcements

PATNA: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hailed the Union Budget for 2025-26 that promised a lot of schemes for poll-bound Bihar, saying it will play a crucial role in the state's development.

The JD(U) supremo also highlighted key announcements such as the establishment of a Makhana Board and development of greenfield airports, which he believes align with Bihar's future needs.

With assembly elections due to be held later this year, Nitish expressed confidence that the Budget's focus on regional development would help boost industries and improve connectivity, ultimately benefiting the people of Bihar.

"The Budget is progressive and futuristic. It will help accelerate the state's growth. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this," he said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Referring to the provision for setting up a Makhana Board, Nitish said that it would boost the cultivation of foxnuts, for which Bihar was known across the globe. Similarly, greenfield airports would address the state's future needs.

"The greenfield airports will increase connectivity in the state. It will lead to the upgradation of airports into international ones. In addition, the decision to enhance the capacity of IIT Patna will cause technical education in the state to look up," he added.