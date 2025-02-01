Nitish hails Budget as 'progressive and futuristic', Tejashwi terms it 'repackaging' of old announcements

PATNA: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hailed the Union Budget for 2025-26 that promised a lot of schemes for poll-bound Bihar, saying it will play a crucial role in the state's development.
The JD(U) supremo also highlighted key announcements such as the establishment of a Makhana Board and development of greenfield airports, which he believes align with Bihar's future needs.
With assembly elections due to be held later this year, Nitish expressed confidence that the Budget's focus on regional development would help boost industries and improve connectivity, ultimately benefiting the people of Bihar.
"The Budget is progressive and futuristic. It will help accelerate the state's growth. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this," he said in a statement issued on Saturday.
Referring to the provision for setting up a Makhana Board, Nitish said that it would boost the cultivation of foxnuts, for which Bihar was known across the globe. Similarly, greenfield airports would address the state's future needs.
"The greenfield airports will increase connectivity in the state. It will lead to the upgradation of airports into international ones. In addition, the decision to enhance the capacity of IIT Patna will cause technical education in the state to look up," he added.
The Chief Minister said that the revised income tax slabs would provide much-needed relief to the middle class.
On the other hand, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav criticised the Union Budget, saying it was nothing but a 'repackaging' of old announcements made by the Centre.
Tejashwi, who was in Vaishali, accused Nitish of failing to get a better deal for Bihar despite being an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre.
Comparing the provisions made in the Union Budget for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, the RJD leader said that while TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu secured benefits worth Rs.1 lakh crore for his state, Nitish Kumar failed to secure any such help for the people of Bihar.
Referring to previous announcements for Bihar, Tejashwi said, "We don't know where Rs 59,000 crore promised last year has been spent. We cannot expect the CM to secure a better deal for Bihar as he is no longer in his senses and even lost his ability to discern where not to clap."
The RJD leader was referring to an incident on January 30 where Nitish started clapping after paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.