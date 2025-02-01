'Government has put money back in hands of people': Nirmala Sitharaman on tax reductions

MUMBAI: The government has decided to give people "their own money back" by raising the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh from the next fiscal, up from the current Rs 7 lakh. This move will take 1 crore taxpayers out of the tax net, resulting in a tax loss of Rs 1 trillion.

"We’ve listened to the voice of the people, including farmers and small businesses, because we’re a responsible government, and therefore have decided to give the people back their own money by hiking the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh from the next fiscal, from Rs 7 lakh now, which involves tax foregone to the tune of Rs 1 trillion as 1 crore taxpayers will be out of the tax net," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, explaining the rationale behind the decision.

The new exemption applies only to those who opt for the new income tax regime, which does not allow for any deductions. Currently, 75 per cent of total taxpayers have moved into the new tax regime, and the ministry expects the remaining taxpayers to follow soon.

At the customary post-budget press conference, flanked by her four key secretaries, Sitharaman also announced that the new tax simplification bill would be introduced in Parliament next week. "The proposed income tax simplification process announced in the July 2024 budget is over, and we will bring the bill to the House next week. I hope the bill gets passed without much difficulty," she said.

Clarifying the purpose of tax simplification, she added, "Tax simplification does not mean circumventing the House or taking executive decisions only but simplifying the processes and language primarily."

Finance and Revenue Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey elaborated on the benefits of the higher exemption limit, stating that a person earning Rs 12 lakh annually could now save or spend Rs 1 lakh more instead of paying Rs 30,000 in taxes earlier. Similarly, someone earning Rs 24 lakh could save Rs 2.6 lakh compared to a Rs 4.1 lakh tax liability under the previous structure.

"This means that not only those in the lower income brackets benefit from the tax cuts, but every taxpayer, including those in the upper brackets, is also gaining as we’ve reduced and changed the overall tax slabs as well," Sitharaman added.