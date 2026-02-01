Budget rolls back buyback tax provision; TCS on overseas travel and education remittances cut

NEW DELHI: The government has rolled back its controversial buyback tax rules, under which the amount received through buybacks was treated as deemed dividend income in the hands of shareholders, without allowing any deduction for the cost of acquisition.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed that these buyback proceeds be taxed as capital gains for all shareholders.

However, to prevent tax avoidance by large stakeholders, a new Promoter Buyback Tax has been introduced. Under the new rule, corporate promoters will be taxed at an effective rate of 25%, while non-corporate promoters will face a 33% rate.

Earlier, share buybacks were taxed primarily at the company level, leaving shareholders with uneven or unclear outcomes. After the 2024 change, buyback proceeds were taxed in the hands of shareholders, often at applicable slab rates, on the entire receipt without any deduction for the cost of acquisition.

According to Amit Maheshwari, Managing Partner at AKM Global, the Finance Minister's proposal is aimed at protecting minority shareholders by ensuring that tax applies only to the real gain. "This aligns buybacks with normal share sales for minority and retail investors while safeguarding revenue," Maheshwari said.