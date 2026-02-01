Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget for record ninth time

Unlike previous years, this time the Finance Minister will focus more on the Part B of the Budget speech. Part B typically place the emphasis on both short-term and long-term goals of the government .

Five key expectations from the Union Budget 2026:

1. A continued push for fiscal discipline while sustaining growth, with a credible roadmap to lower the fiscal deficit and manage public debt without compromising development spending.

2. Higher capital expenditure on infrastructure such as roads, railways, urban transport, power and logistics to drive investment, job creation and long-term productivity.

3. Select tax relief measures for individuals, especially the middle class and salaried taxpayers, along with simplification and rationalisation of capital gains and compliance rules.

4. Stronger support for manufacturing, MSMEs and exports through incentives, easier credit, and reforms that improve ease of doing business and global competitiveness.

5. Increased focus on employment generation, skilling, digital and emerging technologies such as AI, and targeted support for agriculture and the rural economy to boost consumption.