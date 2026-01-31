Growth with livelihoods: Six ways the budget can rethink its priorities

The Union Government presents its budget within one week of us celebrating our Republic Day. It is, therefore, important that we assess the budget's resource allocation and mobilisation strategy in the context that our Constitution and the Directive Principles provide for us.

The directive principles require us to create opportunities for all of us to "have the right to adequate means of livelihood; ownership and control of the material resources of the community are so distributed as best to subserve the common good; the operation of the economic system does not result in the concentration of wealth and means of production to the common detriment, and; children are given opportunities and facilities to develop in a healthy manner and in conditions of freedom and dignity."

Enough opportunities to earn a living through meaningful work?

It is an undisputed fact that we have made only limited progress in creating opportunities for earning livelihood. Youth unemployment and under-employment continue to be high, women's workforce participation levels are low, and they are often stuck with low-paying work. At the same time, the quality of employment and consequently the quality of earnings has not got better for a vast majority.

Entry-level wages for white-collar workers in one of the most profitable industries (IT) have been stagnant for more than a decade. Gig and contract employment is growing faster than formal employment in most sectors.

The government has absolved itself of the responsibility of providing formal employment, as the number of people in government service is either declining and when hired, they too are on contract.

It is, therefore, not surprising that we are having to take solace in being the fastest growing major economy and not the society that is helping hundreds of millions of our youth to do meaningful work and build their and our collective future. If we are to live up to the promise that our directive principles make to all of us, we need a budget that mobilises the required resources and allocates them in manner that is consistent with these principles and our current needs.

Resource mobilisation

Is our resource pool expanding as our GDP expands?

The Union Government seems to believe that we either do not need additional tax resources or we must not borrow to invest, even when our current level of resource mobilisation (11.89% of GDP at Current Market Prices) through tax revenue is below the peak reached during the global financial crisis (12.11%).