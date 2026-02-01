Budget 2026 turbocharges India’s global investment push, empowers youth and farmers: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the Budget announced on Sunday "turbocharges the momentum" to bolster India's position on the global stage as the most-attractive investment destination for a wide range of sectors, from traditional to the new-age ones.

"From manufacturing to infrastructure, from health to tourism, from rural areas to AI, from sports to pilgrimage sites, #ViksitBharatBudget is a budget that empowers the dreams of the youth, women, and farmers of every village, every town, and every city, enabling them to realise those dreams," Shah said in a series of posts on X.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the "resounding reaffirmation" of the BJP-led government's commitment to driving growth and development with fiscal prudence, Shah said the budget fulfils the target of keeping the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent.

He said the Budget reflects the vision of a developed India by 2047 and the roadmap for the next 25 years.