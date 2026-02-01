Union Budget 2026 boosts education spend by 8.27%, focuses on STEM, jobs and state universities

NEW DELHI: The education sector received a renewed push in the Union Budget 2026–27, with an allocation of Rs1,39,289 crore — an increase of 8.27% over the previous year. The Budget places strong emphasis on higher education, school education, STEM participation, and the education-employment linkage, signalling continuity with long-term goals such as Viksit Bharat 2047.

Support for State universities has been enhanced through an allocation of Rs 1,850 crore under PM-USHA, while five University Townships along major industrial and logistics corridors. These planned academic zones will house multiple universities, colleges, research institutions, skill centres and residential facilities. To enhance women’s participation in STEM education, the government will establish one girls’ hostel in every district through viability gap funding or capital support. The Budget noted that extended laboratory hours and intensive academic schedules often pose challenges for women students in STEM institutions.

Of the total allocation, Rs 78,496 crore has been earmarked as the gross budgetary estimate for higher education. “This funding will support central universities, centrally funded institutions, scholarships and laboratories, helping Indian institutions become more competitive globally,” said Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, former UGC Chairman and former Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University.