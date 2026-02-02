Message is loud & clear: Jobs and capacity building

Every year around Budget time, I’m reminded of conversations at home when I was younger. The adults would argue about prices, jobs, and the future; while the rest of us waited for dessert. The Budget for us felt distant and abstract. Today, after years in markets, I see it differently. Budgets don’t predict markets. But they do reveal intent. And intent matters.

The intent in Budget 2026–27 is fairly clear: jobs, capacity building, and financial plumbing.

Let’s start with jobs - The government has put job creation front and centre; not just as a slogan, but through incentives for manufacturing, skilling, and labour-intensive sectors. This is important. India’s demographic dividend only works if people are productively employed.

Otherwise, it becomes a pressure point. Job creation doesn’t show up immediately in quarterly earnings, but over time, it supports consumption, savings, and social stability. For long-term investors, this is the slow, unglamorous work that actually compounds.

Another interesting area is the continued push towards data centres, AI, and semiconductors. These are not buzzwords anymore. They are becoming core infrastructure — like roads and power were in earlier decades. Data is the new raw material. Compute is the new factory.