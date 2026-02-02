Relief as govt U-turn on buyback tax

NEW DELHI: In Union Budget 2026-27, the government reversed its buyback tax framework, which had treated buyback receipts as deemed dividend income in the hands of shareholders without allowing any deduction for acquisition cost. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that proceeds from buybacks will now be taxed as capital gains.

“The change in taxation of buybacks was brought in to address the improper use of the buyback route by promoters. In the interest of minority shareholders, the government will now tax buybacks for all types of shareholders as capital gains,” Sitharaman said.

However, to curb potential tax arbitrage by large shareholders, a new Promoter Buyback Tax has been introduced. Under the revised regime, corporate promoters will be taxed at an effective rate of 25%, while non-corporate promoters will be subject to a 33% levy.

“This is a welcome move because under the current regime, investors pay tax on the entire buyback proceeds as ‘dividend income’ and then have to claim a capital loss equal to the cost of acquisition of the shares bought back. The existing framework resulted in a higher burden, particularly for long-term shareholders and HNIs,” said Rajesh H Gandhi, Partner, Deloitte India. The change is expected to make buybacks more attractive, especially as dividends continue to be taxed at slab rates.