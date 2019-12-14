Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 

Home Business

Unlike Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio has a cap on the number of free outgoing calls to other networks.

Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio

By Online Desk

All the three major telecom companies have revised their prepaid recharge plans starting this month. Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel hiked their charges starting December 2 while Reliance Jio's hike came into effect from December 6.

Here we have broken down the plans for you to compare and choose the one that is most suitable for your needs.

Airtel offers unlimited calls across other networks

Recharge plan Validity period Data SMS Other benefits
Rs 219  28 days  1 GB per day 100 per day

Free Hello Tunes, unlimited Wynk music and Airtel Xstream app
Rs 399 56 days 1.5 GB per day 100 per day Free Hello Tunes, Wynk music subscription and Airtel Xstream App premium
Rs 449 56 days 2 GB per day 90 per day Airtel Thanks benefits

Airtel Thanks is an exclusive rewards program for valued Airtel customers. As an Airtel Thanks member, you will get access to Airtel Xstream App premium, where you can enjoy exclusive content from ZEE5, HOOQ, Eros Now & ALT Balaji. Apart from this, you will also have access to 350+ Live TV channels, 10,000+ movies & TV shows etc.

Vodafone Idea also offers unlimited local/national calls to all networks

Recharge plan Validity period Data SMS
Rs 149 28 days 2 GB for 28 days 300 per day
Rs 219 28 days 1 GB per day 100 per day
Rs 249 28 days 1.5 GB per day 100 per day
Rs 299 28 days 2 GB per day 100 per day
Rs 399 56 days 1.5 GB per day 100 per day
Rs 699 84 days 2 GB per day 100 per day
Rs 1,499 365 days 24 GB for 365 days 3600 per month

Reliance Jio:

Unlike Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio has a cap on the number of free outgoing calls to other networks. Compared to Airtel and Vodafone, Jio has more recharge plans. Here's the list of new plans:

One month plan:

Recharge Plan Validity period Data SMS Jio to Jio calls Jio to other network calls
Rs 199 28 days 1.5 GB per day 100 per day Free Free up to 1,000 minutes
Rs 249 28 days 2 GB per day 100 per day Free Free up to 1,000 minutes
Rs 349 28 days 3 GB per day 100 per day Free Free up to 1,000 minutes

Two months plan:

Recharge Plan Validity period Data SMS Jio to Jio calls Jio to other network calls
Rs 399 56 days 1.5 GM per day 100 per day Free Free up to 2,000 minutes
Rs 444 56 days 2 GB per day 100 per day Free  Free up to 2,000 minutes

Three months plan:

Recharge Plan Validity period Data SMS Jio to Jio calls Jio to other network calls
Rs 555 84 days 1.5 GB per day 100 per day Free  Free up to 3,000 minutes
Rs 599 84 days 2 GB per day 100 per day Free Free up to 3,000 minutes

Annual plan:

Recharge Plan Validity period Data SMS Jio to Jio calls Jio to other network calls
Rs 2199 365 days 1.5 GB per day 100 per day Free  Free up to 12,000 minutes

Affordable package:

Recharge Plan Validity period Data SMS Jio to Jio calls Jio to other network calls
Rs 129 28 days 2 GB per day 300 per day Free Free up to 1,000 minutes
Rs 329 84 days 6 GB per da 1000 per day Free Free up to 3,000 minutes
Rs 1299 365 days 24 GB per day 3600 per month Free Free up to 12,000 minutes

Apart from these packages, Jio has introduced a new Rs 98 plan to its 'affordable package' category. This new recharge plan will be valid for 28 days and will give you a total data of 2 GB after which the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. You will also be getting a total of 300 SMSes free with this package.

Voice calls are free for all Jio to Jio and Jio to landline calls. However, if you want to make calls to non-Jio numbers, you will have to opt for IUC top-up vouchers. For every ₹10 spent on off-net mobile voice calls, you will be given an additional 1 GB data for free.

