Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest!
Unlike Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio has a cap on the number of free outgoing calls to other networks.
Published: 14th December 2019 04:23 PM | Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:09 PM | A+A A-
All the three major telecom companies have revised their prepaid recharge plans starting this month. Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel hiked their charges starting December 2 while Reliance Jio's hike came into effect from December 6.
Here we have broken down the plans for you to compare and choose the one that is most suitable for your needs.
Airtel offers unlimited calls across other networks
|Recharge plan
|Validity period
|Data
|SMS
|Other benefits
|Rs 219
|28 days
|1 GB per day
|100 per day
|
Free Hello Tunes, unlimited Wynk music and Airtel Xstream app
|Rs 399
|56 days
|1.5 GB per day
|100 per day
|Free Hello Tunes, Wynk music subscription and Airtel Xstream App premium
|Rs 449
|56 days
|2 GB per day
|90 per day
|Airtel Thanks benefits
Airtel Thanks is an exclusive rewards program for valued Airtel customers. As an Airtel Thanks member, you will get access to Airtel Xstream App premium, where you can enjoy exclusive content from ZEE5, HOOQ, Eros Now & ALT Balaji. Apart from this, you will also have access to 350+ Live TV channels, 10,000+ movies & TV shows etc.
Vodafone Idea also offers unlimited local/national calls to all networks
|Recharge plan
|Validity period
|Data
|SMS
|Rs 149
|28 days
|2 GB for 28 days
|300 per day
|Rs 219
|28 days
|1 GB per day
|100 per day
|Rs 249
|28 days
|1.5 GB per day
|100 per day
|Rs 299
|28 days
|2 GB per day
|100 per day
|Rs 399
|56 days
|1.5 GB per day
|100 per day
|Rs 699
|84 days
|2 GB per day
|100 per day
|Rs 1,499
|365 days
|24 GB for 365 days
|3600 per month
Reliance Jio:
Unlike Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio has a cap on the number of free outgoing calls to other networks. Compared to Airtel and Vodafone, Jio has more recharge plans. Here's the list of new plans:
One month plan:
|Recharge Plan
|Validity period
|Data
|SMS
|Jio to Jio calls
|Jio to other network calls
|Rs 199
|28 days
|1.5 GB per day
|100 per day
|Free
|Free up to 1,000 minutes
|Rs 249
|28 days
|2 GB per day
|100 per day
|Free
|Free up to 1,000 minutes
|Rs 349
|28 days
|3 GB per day
|100 per day
|Free
|Free up to 1,000 minutes
Two months plan:
|Recharge Plan
|Validity period
|Data
|SMS
|Jio to Jio calls
|Jio to other network calls
|Rs 399
|56 days
|1.5 GM per day
|100 per day
|Free
|Free up to 2,000 minutes
|Rs 444
|56 days
|2 GB per day
|100 per day
|Free
|Free up to 2,000 minutes
Three months plan:
|Recharge Plan
|Validity period
|Data
|SMS
|Jio to Jio calls
|Jio to other network calls
|Rs 555
|84 days
|1.5 GB per day
|100 per day
|Free
|Free up to 3,000 minutes
|Rs 599
|84 days
|2 GB per day
|100 per day
|Free
|Free up to 3,000 minutes
Annual plan:
|Recharge Plan
|Validity period
|Data
|SMS
|Jio to Jio calls
|Jio to other network calls
|Rs 2199
|365 days
|1.5 GB per day
|100 per day
|Free
|Free up to 12,000 minutes
Affordable package:
|Recharge Plan
|Validity period
|Data
|SMS
|Jio to Jio calls
|Jio to other network calls
|Rs 129
|28 days
|2 GB per day
|300 per day
|Free
|Free up to 1,000 minutes
|Rs 329
|84 days
|6 GB per da
|1000 per day
|Free
|Free up to 3,000 minutes
|Rs 1299
|365 days
|24 GB per day
|3600 per month
|Free
|Free up to 12,000 minutes
Apart from these packages, Jio has introduced a new Rs 98 plan to its 'affordable package' category. This new recharge plan will be valid for 28 days and will give you a total data of 2 GB after which the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. You will also be getting a total of 300 SMSes free with this package.
Voice calls are free for all Jio to Jio and Jio to landline calls. However, if you want to make calls to non-Jio numbers, you will have to opt for IUC top-up vouchers. For every ₹10 spent on off-net mobile voice calls, you will be given an additional 1 GB data for free.