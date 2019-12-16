Home Business

Here's all you need to know about TRAI's new rules on mobile number portability

If you port your number, only your network provider will change, not your mobile number. 

Published: 16th December 2019 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Truecaller, mobile phone

For representational purposes

By Online Desk

Want to port your mobile number? the mobile number portability process will be faster than before from today. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has implemented the MNP rules in an effort to fast-track the process. The new rules will be applicable from December 16.

What is MNP?

MNP allows you to switch from one mobile operator to another if you are not satisfied with their service or for any other reason. However, if you port your number, only your network provider will change, not your mobile number. 

ALSO READ: Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 

How much time does it take to port your number?

According to the new TRAI guidelines, porting to another operator within the same circle or Licensed Service Area (LSA) will be executed within three working days and if porting is for another circle, it will be executed within five days. Previously it took upto 15 days to port your number to another network. However, porting in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and North East subscribers will still take 30 days. 

How to port your number? 

In the revised MNP rules, a unique porting code (UPC) will be generated for on your request. This UPC will be generated only post validation of the subscriber's account. The telecom regulator will generate the UPC only when a subscriber is eligible to port his/her mobile number. 

What is the eligibility criteria?

1) If you are currently using a post-paid service, you will have to clear pending payments to your service provider.

2) You should be an active user of your present operator's network for at least 90 days.

3) If you have already requested to change the ownership of your mobile number, your number will not be eligible for portability.

4) The court of law should not prohibit the porting of the mobile number.

5) You won't be able to port it if your mobile number is sub-judice (Under judicial consideration).

6) There should be no pending contractual obligation to be fulfilled by the subscriber as per the exit clause provided in the subscriber agreement. 

How to port your number? 

1) Firstly, you will have to generate a UPC. 

2) To generate UPC, you will have to SMS the word 'PORT' followed by a space and enter your ten-digit number to 1900. (Example: PORT XXXXXXXXXX)

3) Once you do this, you will receive a UPC via SMS. This UPC is valid for four days for all LASs and 30 days for Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and North East LSAs.

4) Before the validity period ends, you will have to visit the customer service centre of the mobile operator you want to port your number to.

5) Fill up the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) and Porting Form and submit KYC document(s).

6) Once you submit all the forms, you will be asked to pay the transaction fee of Rs 6.46. 

7) Once you complete all the above steps, a new SIM will be issued to you and you will receive a message confirming the submission of porting request.

Will there be disruption of service?

Yes, there will be a disruption of service of around four hours during the night on the day of porting.

What if you want to cancel the porting request? 

You can withdraw your request by sending an SMS in the following format - CANCEL (space) your ten-digit mobile number to 1900. Remember, you will not be allowed to withdraw after 24 hours of submitting your porting your request. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mobile number portability MNP TRAI
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp