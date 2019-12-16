Here's all you need to know about TRAI's new rules on mobile number portability

By Online Desk

Want to port your mobile number? the mobile number portability process will be faster than before from today. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has implemented the MNP rules in an effort to fast-track the process. The new rules will be applicable from December 16.

What is MNP?

MNP allows you to switch from one mobile operator to another if you are not satisfied with their service or for any other reason. However, if you port your number, only your network provider will change, not your mobile number.

How much time does it take to port your number?

According to the new TRAI guidelines, porting to another operator within the same circle or Licensed Service Area (LSA) will be executed within three working days and if porting is for another circle, it will be executed within five days. Previously it took upto 15 days to port your number to another network. However, porting in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and North East subscribers will still take 30 days.

How to port your number?

In the revised MNP rules, a unique porting code (UPC) will be generated for on your request. This UPC will be generated only post validation of the subscriber's account. The telecom regulator will generate the UPC only when a subscriber is eligible to port his/her mobile number.

What is the eligibility criteria?

1) If you are currently using a post-paid service, you will have to clear pending payments to your service provider.

2) You should be an active user of your present operator's network for at least 90 days.

3) If you have already requested to change the ownership of your mobile number, your number will not be eligible for portability.

4) The court of law should not prohibit the porting of the mobile number.

5) You won't be able to port it if your mobile number is sub-judice (Under judicial consideration).

6) There should be no pending contractual obligation to be fulfilled by the subscriber as per the exit clause provided in the subscriber agreement.

1) Firstly, you will have to generate a UPC.

2) To generate UPC, you will have to SMS the word 'PORT' followed by a space and enter your ten-digit number to 1900. (Example: PORT XXXXXXXXXX)

3) Once you do this, you will receive a UPC via SMS. This UPC is valid for four days for all LASs and 30 days for Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and North East LSAs.

4) Before the validity period ends, you will have to visit the customer service centre of the mobile operator you want to port your number to.

5) Fill up the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) and Porting Form and submit KYC document(s).

6) Once you submit all the forms, you will be asked to pay the transaction fee of Rs 6.46.

7) Once you complete all the above steps, a new SIM will be issued to you and you will receive a message confirming the submission of porting request.

Will there be disruption of service?

Yes, there will be a disruption of service of around four hours during the night on the day of porting.

What if you want to cancel the porting request?

You can withdraw your request by sending an SMS in the following format - CANCEL (space) your ten-digit mobile number to 1900. Remember, you will not be allowed to withdraw after 24 hours of submitting your porting your request.