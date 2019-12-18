Schneider Electric launches smart home solutions, bringing IoT to power

By Express News Service

French MNC, Schneider Electric on Tuesday launched smart homes solutions in the country, an app that controls all the electric appliances, switches in your home. Clubbed under the name of ‘Easy Homes’, the global energy management said the solution leverages Internet of Things (IoT) to help customers with the power management in their homes through this application.

With four interfaces, it can be operated by everyone through Alexa or Google Home, smartphones, remote and switches to control power usage in the house.

Designed to meet the unique requirements of everyone, it converts homes into smart homes, turning every switch and appliance into a connected device, the Schneider Electric said. Schneider has made the new product offerings, which help homes to adopt smart technology available online.

The prices of the applications start from Rs 28,998. “At Schneider Electric, we are committed to providing ease of access to the new age customers through energy efficient smart home solutions,” said Srinivas Shanbhogue, vice president, retail business, Schneider Electric India.

“Apart from ensuring energy efficiency, smart home solutions should be easy to install and operate thereby making life easy for individuals navigating small struggles of managing electricity touch points in the home seamlessly. We understand that the #StruggleIs- Real and with Easy Homes, we hope to address these,” added Shanbhogue.

Smart homes solutions that leverage automation and other advanced tech to help an individual take control of his property is still in its nascent stage in India.

Globally, the smart home market is estimated to reach a value of USD 4.2 trillion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.77 per cent from 2018. Schneider Electric said although most of the smart homes solutions available in the market are designed to be installed in new homes, existing homes can also turn smart by merging technology with the current electrical setup.