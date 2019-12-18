Home Business

Schneider Electric launches smart home solutions, bringing IoT to power

With four interfaces, it can be operated by everyone through Alexa or Google Home, smartphones, remote and switches to control power usage in the house.

Published: 18th December 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Srinivas Shanbhogue, vice president, retail business, Schneider Electric India

Srinivas Shanbhogue, vice president, retail business, Schneider Electric India

By Express News Service

French  MNC, Schneider Electric on Tuesday launched smart homes solutions in the country, an app that controls all the electric appliances, switches in your home. Clubbed under the name of ‘Easy Homes’, the global energy management said the solution leverages Internet of Things (IoT) to help customers with the power management in their homes through this application.

With four interfaces, it can be operated by everyone through Alexa or Google Home, smartphones, remote and switches to control power usage in the house.

Designed to meet the unique requirements of everyone, it converts homes into smart homes, turning every switch and appliance into a connected device, the Schneider Electric said. Schneider has made the new product offerings, which help homes to adopt smart technology available online.

ALSO READ: Schneider Electric to hire 700 in Bengaluru

The prices of the applications start from Rs 28,998. “At Schneider Electric, we are committed to providing ease of access to the new age customers through energy efficient smart home solutions,” said Srinivas Shanbhogue, vice president, retail business, Schneider Electric India.

“Apart from ensuring energy efficiency, smart home solutions should be easy to install and operate thereby making life easy for individuals navigating small struggles of managing electricity touch points in the home seamlessly. We understand that the #StruggleIs- Real and with Easy Homes, we hope to address these,” added Shanbhogue.

Smart homes solutions that leverage automation and other advanced tech to help an individual take control of his property is still in its nascent stage in India.

Globally, the smart home market is estimated to reach a value of USD 4.2 trillion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.77 per cent from 2018. Schneider Electric said although most of the smart homes solutions available in the market are designed to be installed in new homes, existing homes can also turn smart by merging technology with the current electrical setup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Schneider Electric
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp