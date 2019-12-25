Home Business

Bharat Bond ETF mops up Rs 12,400 crore on debut offer

The exchange-traded fund invests only in AAA-rated bonds of public sector companies and will have target maturity structures.

Published: 25th December 2019 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

ETF

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharat Bond ETF, India's first corporate bond ETF, has fetched Rs 12,400 crore from its maiden offer.

It opened for subscription on December 12 and closed on December 20. The funds raised would be utilised for capex of PSUs. The base size of the issue was Rs 7,000 crore.

"BHARAT Bond ETF received an enthusiastic response from all categories of investors. Both tenors of ETF were oversubscribed @ Rs 12,400 cr. Govt. has decided to retain full amount. Participation by about 55,000 retails investors was the highlight of this issue," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Bharat Bond ETF can give a stable income for investors

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) invests only in AAA-rated bonds of public sector companies and will have target maturity structures.

ETF, with a 3-year maturity, will follow the Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2023, while the one with a 10-year maturity will follow the Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2030.

The yield of Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2023, as on December 5, is 6.69 per cent and that of Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2030 is 7.58 per cent. Investors who hold these ETFs for over 3 years will get the benefit of capital gains with indexation.

The ETF will invest in constituents of the Nifty Bharat Bond Indices, consisting of public sector companies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharat Bond ETF
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp