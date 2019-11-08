Home Business

Hero launches India’s first BS-VI bike

Honda had launched the first BS-VI compliant scooter in Sept; others are waiting to ensure that transition won’t affect inventory levels

Published: 08th November 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Splendor iSmart: India’s first BS-VI bike

Splendor iSmart: India’s first BS-VI bike

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

While the Indian automotive industry is gearing up for a transition to the newer Bharat Stage (BS) VI emission norms from April 1, 2020, two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp launched Splendor iSmart, the first BS-VI compliant motorcycle in the country on Thursday.

The first BS-VI compliant two-wheeler, Honda Activa 125 scooter, was launched by Hero’s rival Honda Two-Wheelers in September.

Hero, the largest two-wheeler maker in the country, has priced its new Splendor at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), which is higher by around Rs 12,000 from its existing BS-IV model.

ALSO READ: Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal inducted into Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame

“The price of this motorcycle is a directional guidance of the price points of our upcoming BS-VI vehicles, which will be launched sequentially in the coming months,” said Sanjay Bhan, head of sales, after sales and parts, Hero MotoCorp.

According to Bhan, the new Splendor iSmart will be made available in a phased manner across the country as the company steadily ramps up production. “The launch plan for our BS-VI products has been strategically developed, keeping in mind the interest of our customers and the demographic dynamics of the domestic market,” Bhan said.

Now with less than half a year left for the new emission norms to kick in, manufacturers now face the challenge of making the transition as financially painless as possible. While leading four-wheeler companies have scaled up their line-up of BS-VI compliant vehicles, in the two-wheeler segment, only Honda and Hero offers a BS-VI model currently.

The rest of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers are expected to follow suit; they are in the process of ensuring that the transition doesn’t impact their existing high inventory at dealer showrooms.

ALSO READ: Amidst slowdown, Bajaj Auto profit grows 22 per cent; Hero MotoCorp’s falls 10 per cent

Bajaj Auto executives, for example, have said that they have begun “bleeding in” BS-VI models into production and inventory from October. TVS Motor also had begun production of the BS-VI variants in the run-up to the festive season.

Talking of Hero’s new launch, the BS-VI version of India’s top-selling motorcycle is now equipped with a 110CC BS-VI fuel injection engine with optimum calibration, which delivers an added punch with its higher torque at a higher fuel efficiency. The Splendor iSmart delivers a power output of 9BHP @ 7500 RPM and an enhanced torque on demand value of 9.89 NM at 5500 RPM.

“This is the first BS-VI compliant motorcycle homologated in the country, with a new engine family and a new chassis design, completely designed and developed at our Centre of Innovation and Technology in Jaipur.

“Conforming to stringent BS-VI emission norms, while improving the performance capabilities, style quotient and riding experience of the motorcycle, was a remarkable feat. This marks the commencement of the transition of our product range to BS-VI norms,” said Malo Le Masson, head of global product planning, Hero MotoCorp.

Specifications of BS-VI compliant Splendor

The Splendor iSmart is equipped with a 110CC BS-VI fuel injection engine with optimum calibration, and delivers a power output of 9BHP @ 7500 RPM and an enhanced torque on demand value of 9.89 NM at 5500 RPM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hero Indias first BSVI bike
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp