Hero launches India’s first BS-VI bike

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

While the Indian automotive industry is gearing up for a transition to the newer Bharat Stage (BS) VI emission norms from April 1, 2020, two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp launched Splendor iSmart, the first BS-VI compliant motorcycle in the country on Thursday.

The first BS-VI compliant two-wheeler, Honda Activa 125 scooter, was launched by Hero’s rival Honda Two-Wheelers in September.

Hero, the largest two-wheeler maker in the country, has priced its new Splendor at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), which is higher by around Rs 12,000 from its existing BS-IV model.

ALSO READ: Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal inducted into Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame

“The price of this motorcycle is a directional guidance of the price points of our upcoming BS-VI vehicles, which will be launched sequentially in the coming months,” said Sanjay Bhan, head of sales, after sales and parts, Hero MotoCorp.

According to Bhan, the new Splendor iSmart will be made available in a phased manner across the country as the company steadily ramps up production. “The launch plan for our BS-VI products has been strategically developed, keeping in mind the interest of our customers and the demographic dynamics of the domestic market,” Bhan said.

Now with less than half a year left for the new emission norms to kick in, manufacturers now face the challenge of making the transition as financially painless as possible. While leading four-wheeler companies have scaled up their line-up of BS-VI compliant vehicles, in the two-wheeler segment, only Honda and Hero offers a BS-VI model currently.

The rest of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers are expected to follow suit; they are in the process of ensuring that the transition doesn’t impact their existing high inventory at dealer showrooms.

ALSO READ: Amidst slowdown, Bajaj Auto profit grows 22 per cent; Hero MotoCorp’s falls 10 per cent

Bajaj Auto executives, for example, have said that they have begun “bleeding in” BS-VI models into production and inventory from October. TVS Motor also had begun production of the BS-VI variants in the run-up to the festive season.

Talking of Hero’s new launch, the BS-VI version of India’s top-selling motorcycle is now equipped with a 110CC BS-VI fuel injection engine with optimum calibration, which delivers an added punch with its higher torque at a higher fuel efficiency. The Splendor iSmart delivers a power output of 9BHP @ 7500 RPM and an enhanced torque on demand value of 9.89 NM at 5500 RPM.

“This is the first BS-VI compliant motorcycle homologated in the country, with a new engine family and a new chassis design, completely designed and developed at our Centre of Innovation and Technology in Jaipur.

“Conforming to stringent BS-VI emission norms, while improving the performance capabilities, style quotient and riding experience of the motorcycle, was a remarkable feat. This marks the commencement of the transition of our product range to BS-VI norms,” said Malo Le Masson, head of global product planning, Hero MotoCorp.

Specifications of BS-VI compliant Splendor

The Splendor iSmart is equipped with a 110CC BS-VI fuel injection engine with optimum calibration, and delivers a power output of 9BHP @ 7500 RPM and an enhanced torque on demand value of 9.89 NM at 5500 RPM.