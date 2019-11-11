Home Business

MMTC floats tenders for import of 4,000 tonnes of onion

Paswan had attributed the sharp rise in onion prices to 30-40 per cent fall in domestic production Onion prices have risen sharply for more than a month due to tight supply.

Published: 11th November 2019 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Onions, Onions price hike

For representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned MMTC, which has been directed to import 1 lakh tonnes of onion, has floated two separate bids for import of 4,000 tonnes onion in order to boost domestic availability and check prices that have risen sharply up to Rs 100/kg in most places, including the national capital. The government on Saturday decided to import 1 lakh tonnes of onion to control prices.

While trading firm MMTC will import onions, cooperative Nafed will supply the key kitchen item in the domestic market. The decision was taken at a meeting of committee of secretaries held on Saturday.

"The government has taken a decision to import 1 lakh tonnes of onion to control prices," Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had said in a tweet on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Onion remains high at RS 70-a-kg despite government's fair price initiative in Odisha

MMTC has been asked to import onions and make it available for distribution in the domestic market between November 15 and December 15 period, he said, adding that Nafed has been directed to supply imported onions across the country.

Last week, Paswan had attributed the sharp rise in onion prices to 30-40 per cent fall in domestic production Onion prices have risen sharply for more than a month due to tight supply.

Retail prices have increased up to Rs 100 per kg in the national capital and are ruling in the range of Rs 60-80 per kg in other parts of the country, as per trade data.

According to MMTC, one tender will close on November 14, while the other will close on November 18.

The first shipment of 2,000 tonnes should arrive at Indian ports immediately, while the second one can be delivered by December-end.

Bidders should quote for a minimum quantity of 500 tonnes. In case of inland container depot, the minimum bid quantity would be 250 tonnes.

The exact supply order will be regulated in units of 250 tonnes, depending upon the requirement.

Fresh onions can be imported from any country but the shipment should adhere to the phytosanitary and fumigation conditions, it added.

It may be noted that MMTC did not get positive response for its earlier onion import tender for 2,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the government is also trying to facilitate import of onion through private traders from Egypt, Iran, Turkey and Afghanistan, for which phytosanitary and fumigation norms have been liberalised till November 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onions Onions import
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp