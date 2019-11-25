Home Business

No white paper on economy, new pension scheme on anvil for small farmers: Nirmala Sitharaman

She also advocated for demonetization which had to be undertaken to weed out black money from the economy, widen the tax base and increase formalization for inclusive growth.

Published: 25th November 2019 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo| IANS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday said there is no proposal to bring out a White Paper on economy and that a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for Small and Marginal Farmers across the country has already been approved, which will boost income security in the rural sector.

A similar pension scheme has also been approved for small shopkeepers and retailers and self-employed persons. The positive impact of structural reforms on growth creates additional employment on a sustainable basis both in the organized and the unorganized sector, Finance Minister has said.

ALSO READ| Sharp investors withdrew from buying BS-IV vehicles

Replying on written questions in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said several structural reforms have been initiated in recent years. Introduction of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is a significant step towards cleaning and strengthening the financial system of the country.

She also said demonetization was a necessary step that had to be undertaken to weed out black money from the economy, widen the tax base and increase formalization for inclusive growth. The growth of a country depends on a number of factors viz, structural, external, fiscal & monetary factors. No direct and segregated data is available to measure the effect of demonetisation.

According to the minister's reply, implementation of Goods and Services Tax stands out as the most important measure for improving ease of doing business in the country. Make-in-India programme is a major initiative towards increasing the indigenous capacity of the country to produce world class goods and services.

ALSO READ| Despite high-octane Nirmala Sitharaman stunts, the worst seems ahead for economy

Continuous liberalization has resulted in record and unprecedented inflows of foreign direct investment into the country. And all along Government has kept inflation low, fiscal spending disciplined and current account deficit manageable to ensure macroeconomic stability so necessary to sustaining a healthy investment climate in the country.

More recently Government has cut corporate tax rate from 30 percent to 22 percent to boost investment activity in the country. In particular, the corporate tax rate has been cut to 15 percent for new domestic manufacturing companies which is amongst the lowest in the world.

This complements a cut in the repo rate by 135 basis points during 2019 by the Reserve Bank of India. Government has also extended PM Kisan scheme to include all farmers, which will boost rural consumption.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Small farmers Farmers pension Economy white paper
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp