Home Business

Government working on incentives to promote industrial development in Jammu & Kashmir: Piyush Goyal

He said that huge investment potential is there in sectors such as hydropower, pharmaceuticals, tourism and food.

Published: 27th November 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is working on several incentives and steps to promote industrial development in the Jammu and Kashmir region, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

"The government is working on significant incentives and steps to promote industrial development. It will give a boost to investor sentiment in the region," he said here at KASHMIRONOMICS CONCLAVE 2019.

The minister said companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Dubai are keen to explore business opportunities in this region. "I am sure more and more people would like to set up industries and invest in that region," he said.

He said that huge investment potential is there in sectors such as hydropower, pharmaceuticals, tourism and food. "You will hear more in the days to come and in the budget to come," Goyal said.

ALSO READ| Govt chalks out plan for Rs 100-lakh crore investment in infra over 5 years: Piyush Goyal

The government, he said, is planning to set up inland container depots and grant geographical indication (GI) tags to some local products such as apricot and Sea buckthorn plant, which is a multipurpose shrubs species in Ladakh cold desert.

This plant has the capacity to tolerate harsh weather and temperature in the range of (-) 40 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius. A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin. Further, he added that there are plans to set up modern institutes and skill development centres in this region.

In the railway sector, he said a project is underway to connect Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla, which is a 272-km long rail link. Work on 161 km is already completed and the rest is going on, he said adding that the Katra-Banihal section is also going on.

ALSO READ| Railways earned Rs 139.20 crore from sale of platform tickets in 2018-19: Piyush Goyal

Construction of Chenab Rail Bridge, which was unfortunately got stuck because of a terrorist activity, work has now started for that. "It will be the highest bridge in the world and we are hopeful that having declared it as a supercritical project, we will be able to complete it in a defined timeline," Goyal said.

He added that the rail ministry has completed location survey of the 475-km Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail line, which is an "expensive" rail link.

Speaking at the function, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said there is potential to make this region a hub for handmade carpets. She said markets that are vacated by China can be tapped by these two Union Territories (UTs).

She said opportunity is there because China is moving out from the handmade carpets segment and now that the segment is looking for new opportunities to invest in this region. "India is producing 60 per cent of manmade carpets in the world. Can this region become hub for that carpets," she added.

She added that healthcare and education hold huge potential for investors in this region. The minister said that as there are eight languages spoken in this region, one can look at media and infotainment segments for developing local content.

ALSO READ| ‘Need Intellectual Property Rights policy 2.0’: Piyush Goyal

Irani, who is also the Minister for Women and Child Development, said the ministry has decided to establish chairs in universities and colleges in the name of women who have played key role in the development of the country.

She said Lal Ded chair for spiritualism is now going to be financially and academically backed by the ministry in conjunction with UGC under the aegis of the human resource development ministry. Lal Ded is Kashmir's best-known spiritual and literary figure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KASHMIRONOMICS CONCLAVE 2019 Article 370 Kashmir clampdown Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir economy Piyush Goyal Kashmir development
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp