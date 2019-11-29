Home Business

GDP growth slumps to six-year low of 4.5 per cent in second quarter

The previous low was recorded at 4.3 per cent in the January-March period of 2012-13. The GDP growth was 7 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

NEW DELHI: India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in July-September, according to official data released on Friday. The previous low was recorded at 4.3 per cent in the January-March period of 2012-13.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was registered at 7 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19. During the six-month period (April-September 2019), the Indian economy grew 4.8 per cent as against 7.5 per cent in the same period a year ago.

The Reserve Bank had lowered the GDP growth projection for 2019-20 to 6.1 per cent from earlier forecast of 6.9 per cent. China's economic growth was 6 per cent in July-September 2019, which was the weakest expansion in over 27 years.

Even rating agencies have predicted a further decline in GDP growth in the second quarter of 2019-20. Earlier in Q1 2019-20, with a 5 per cent expansion in , the country's GDP grew at its slowest annual pace since 2013.

