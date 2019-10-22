Home Business

‘Infosys CEO Salil Parekh could be victim of rejig’

Parekh with CFO Nilanjan Roy have been accused of resorting to unethical practices

Published: 22nd October 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh. (Photo | File)

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh. (Photo | File)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Infosys again marred by a controversy over a letter by whistleblowers, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh could be a victim of personal grudge, especially when there has been a major rejig in the top management level over the last couple of years, said a close aide. Seven top executives of the IT services company heading the finance, healthcare, manufacturing and consulting divisions had put in their papers after Parekh took over.

Parekh along with company CFO Nilanjan Roy have been accused of resorting to unethical practices by an anonymous group of employees alleging them of willful misstatement material accounting irregularities for the last two quarters. Infosys  said the complaint has been put before the audit committee, according to the company’s practice and will be dealt in line with its whistleblowers policy.

ALSO READ | Infosys techies accuse CEO, CFO of unethical practices

Under the corporate governance laws in India, Parekh could even face suspension till the inquiry over the allegations is completed.“Although India is yet to adopt the best corporate practices, however, any executive including the CEO having been accused of financial misgivings or any other bad behaviour by employees needs to be asked to step down by the firm board of directors till the probes are completed,” said Sanjay Kaushik, MD, Netrika Consulting, a risk and integrity management firm.

A barrage of exits since Parekh took over as Infosys CEO: Four days ago, Infosys executive vice president and deputy CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka, who worked with the company in corporate finance, taxation and accounting verticals resigned, on which the IT major declined to comment. Earlier this year, Sudip Singh, global head of energy, utilities, resources and services, reporting to Parekh also resigned, besides some key executives quitting the company’s consulting, healthcare  and finance divisions in 2017.

“Infosys has seen major overhauls in the top management levels. That Salil was able to help the firm do reasonably well for the past one year, since he joined, has not made many of those who exit, happier. He comes from a background of overseeing businesses for a global firm for 20 years... unethical practices in two quarters may not hold ground,” said a close aide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infosys Salil Parekh
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp