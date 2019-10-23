Home Business

Now, class action suit staring at Infosys

New York-based Rosen Law Firm is preparing to sue the IT services major for loss suffered by Infy’s US investors

Published: 23rd October 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

In some fresh trouble for Infosys, New York-based Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by investors in the US. 

The proposed suit was triggered due to losses caused to shareholders on account of whistleblower allegations that Infosys may have issued materially misleading business information to investors. 

Shareholders who bought publicly traded Infosys securities between July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019 will be part of the suit. “Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities law,” the firm said.

ALSO READ | Infosys techies accuse CEO, CFO of unethical practices

Typically, a class action lawsuit is filed on behalf of a group of US retail investors when damages claimed by each are too small for individual claims to be worthwhile. The cases usually end in settlement instead of going to trial.

Infosys’ NYSE-listed American Depository Receipts continued to trade in the red on Tuesday, falling 3% in early trade. On Monday, its shares had tanked as much as 15%. 

The scrip plunged 16% on  the BSE on Tuesday as Infy’s early-morning statement on the next course of action failed to restore market confidence. 

Rosen Law Firm is a global investor rights law firm, and has investigated Infosys in the past at least on one occasion. In 2017, along with two others —Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman and Pomerantz Law Firm — it investigated the IT services firm for a potential securities fraud and unlawful business practices. 

On Monday, letters sent by an anonymous employee group calling itself ‘Ethical Employees’ became public, unnerving investors on account of dire accusations such as boosting short-term revenue and profits bypassing standard accounting norms, financial impropriety besides remarks of racism and misogyny.

Nandan Nilekani steps in to douse fire

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said the company’s audit committee was looking into the allegations in consultation with independent internal auditors EY, while law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co was roped in to launch an independent probe. Infy also recused CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy to ensure an impartial probe

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infosys class action lawsuit
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp