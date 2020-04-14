STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 lockdown extension to cause USD 234.4 billion loss, GDP growth to be at zero: Barclays

He did hint at relaxations in unaffected areas starting from April 20, but added that this will be based on strict monitoring.

Published: 14th April 2020 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Disaster Response Force team spray disinfectant at Kaladera, Malakpet area to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Hyderabad

Disaster Response Force team spray disinfectant at Kaladera, Malakpet area to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Hyderabad. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 will inflict an economic loss of USD 234.4 billion, and result in stagnant GDP for calendar year 2020, a British brokerage said on Tuesday.

Brokerage Barclays said in a note that the economic growth will be zero for calendar year 2020 and when seen from a fiscal year perspective, will rise 0.8 per cent in 2021. Hours earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the three-week lockdown ending Tuesday till May 3, citing the need to arrest the growth in coronavirus infections.

ALSO READ| Centre asks formal sector companies to clear outstanding payments to MSMEs amid COVID-19 lockdown

He did hint at relaxations in unaffected areas starting from April 20, but added that this will be based on strict monitoring. The brokerage had said earlier that the three-week lockdown would likely to have an economic cost of USD 120 billion which is now estimated to balloon up to USD 234.4 billion.

It was earlier expecting India to clock a 2.5 per cent growth in calendar 2020, which has now been projected to be zero, while the FY21 growth has been revised down to 0.8 per cent from the 3.5 per cent earlier. "As India heads into a longer complete shutdown until May 3 to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the economic impact looks set to be worse than we had expected earlier," the brokerage said.

ALSO READ| PM Modi urges employers not to resort to layoffs amid coronavirus lockdown; makes seven-point appeal

Noting that while India is still not officially calling the infections to be in the community transmission stage, the existing restrictions on movement are causing much more economic damage than anticipated.

It said that in particular, the negative impact on the "essential sectors" of mining, agriculture, manufacturing and utility sectors appears higher than expected. The brokerage said while arriving at the numbers, it has assumed that the lockdowns end by early June, followed by a modest rebound in activity, reflecting inventory rebuilding across certain sectors.

If the COVID-19 outbreaks in a localized area continue leading to frequent shutdowns, the scope for the economy to recover will continue to decline, it warned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Barclays Coronavirus lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus coronavirus economy
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp