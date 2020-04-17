STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Now, Jio subscribers can recharge others' accounts via app and earn commission

This will give Jio customers a comfortable option to get their phones recharged even if shops are not opened during the lockdown period.

Published: 17th April 2020 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Jio

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio has introduced a new system to enable its subscribers to recharge the account of any customer on its network through a mobile app and also earn around 4 per cent commission.

The development comes at a time when many people are unable to recharge their phones due to the lockdown. Telecom regulator TRAI has been pushing service providers to extend the validity of all prepaid connections during the period.

Reliance Jio has launched the JioPOS Lite app on Google Play store, from where a customer can download it and start recharging the phone of any subscriber on its network. "There is a joining fee of Rs 1,000 but the company has waived it off as an introductory offer. Jio customers downloading this app will have to load a minimum of Rs 1,000 for the first time and thereafter they can load recharge for sale for a minimum value of Rs 200," a source told PTI.

ALSO READ| Telecom firms ask TRAI for time till April 20 to submit data on prepaid recharge pattern

The app has recorded over 5 lakh downloads till date. The source said this will give Jio customers a comfortable option to get their phones recharged even if shops are not opened during the lockdown period. The government has extended the lockdown period till May 3 to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Private telecom operators had earlier extended the validity of prepaid accounts till April 17 to support people at the bottom of the pyramid stay connected during the lockdown. Vodafone Idea had announced extension of validity on prepaid plans availed by low-income customers using feature phones till April 17 and Rs 10 talktime credit.

Bharti Airtel too had offered extension in the validity period of over 8 crore pre-paid connections until April 17 as well as credited Rs 10 talktime in these accounts. Reliance Jio had also offered its JioPhone users 100 minutes of free talktime and 100 free SMSes till April 17, while their incoming calls would continue even after the validity of their pre-paid vouchers.

ALSO READ| Jio offers 100 minutes of free Talktime, 100 free SMS to help poor in lockdown

State-owned telecom operators BSNL and MTNL will extend the validity period of their prepaid mobile services till April 20 and offer Rs 10 additional talktime even after zero balance.

Telecom body COAI pegged the value of benefits announced by telcos for low-income users at over Rs 600 crore and said the government should support further extension of benefits through universal service obligation fund where more than Rs 51,500 crore has been lying unused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TRAI Reliance Jio Jio recharge Jio recharge commission JioPOS Lite
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp