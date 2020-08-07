Kia unveils sub-compact SUV Sonet, expected to be priced between Rs 7-12 lakh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Korean automaker Kia Motors on Friday unveiled Kia Sonet, the company's third offering for the Indian market.

The sub-compact SUV will compete against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport when launched next month at an expected price range of Rs 7-12 lakh.

The automaker wants to replicate the success it achieved with its first launch, the Seltos SUV. However, this time the competition will be too intense for Kia as two other carmakers -- Toyota Kirloskar and Nissan -- are also gearing up to launch models in the segment as buyers continue to opt for compact UVs over sedans and hatchbacks.

"We are extremely excited to introduce the Sonet, which is made in India for the world. After the success of the Seltos and Carnival, we are confident that Kia will revolutionise yet another market segment in India with the Sonet by addressing the unmet needs and aspirations of customers," said Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO at Kia Motors India.

Kia Motors had debuted in the Indian car market exactly a year ago in August and since then has sold more than one lakh vehicles, becoming the fastest automaker in India to have reached this target. However, in recent months amid the coronavirus outbreak, it has seen its factory dispatches taking a double-digit fall.

Ho Sung Song, President and CEO, Kia Motors Corporation said the new model Sonet is Made in India for global markets.

Song said about $2 billion has gone into its Indian plant which will play a crucial role in its global markets. He added that currently, Kia Motors India ships out Seltos SUV to about 70 countries.

Like Hyundai Venue, the Sonet will be offered with multiple powertrain.

A choice of two gasoline engines -- a versatile Smartstream 1.2-liter four-cylinder and powerful 1.0 T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) -- and an efficient 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engine are available with a choice of five transmissions.