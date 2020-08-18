STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Now Oracle joins the race to acquire TikTok: Report

Microsoft is the frontrunner to purchase TikTok's US business following a discussion between the company's CEO and the US President.

Published: 18th August 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Oracle logo. (File photo)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: In an interesting turn of events, Cloud major Oracle has entered the race to acquire TikTok as US President Donald Trump issued an executive order to direct China-based ByteDance to sell its TikTok business in the US within 90 days.

According to a report in The Financial Times on Tuesday, Oracle "held preliminary talks with TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, and was seriously considering purchasing the app's operations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand".

According to the report, Oracle was working with a group of US investors that already own a stake in ByteDance, "including General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital".

Oracle was yet to comment on the report."ByteDance is opposed to selling any assets beyond those in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand," said the report.

Microsoft is the frontrunner to purchase TikTok's US business following a discussion between the company's CEO and the US President.

However, reports surfaced that the Microsoft-TikTok deal may not happen as odds of the deal are "not higher than 20 per cent".

The probability of Microsoft buying TikTok is "not higher than 20 per cent" since the initial price offered by the US software giant was akin to "robbing the owner when his house is on fire", reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Earlier reports also claimed that Twitter discussed a "potential combination" with TikTok, currently facing immense political heat in the US.

Apple, however, clarified that it was not interested in acquiring TikTok after some reports surfaced, saying the iPhone maker was willing to buy the China-based app.

The earlier executive order from Trump prohibited the China-based company from doing business with the US firms after 45 days.

TikTok has already threatened legal action against the first executive order.

The new executive order directed ByteDance to "divest any data it obtained from users of TikTok or Musical.ly in the United States".

It also authorised US officials to inspect TikTok and ByteDance to ensure the safety of personal data of nearly 80 million American users of the short video making app.

The earlier executive orders were issued amid discussion by Microsoft to purchase the US business of TikTok by September 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TikTok Oracle China ByteDance Donald Trump United States WeChat Microsoft
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp