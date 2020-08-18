STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches all-new car leasing and subscription programme

For subscription, customers can opt for short-term usage of 24 months to 48 months. This service is available on models including the Glanza, Yaris, Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

Published: 18th August 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Toyota

Toyota. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japanese carmaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday announced the launch of its all-new car leasing and subscription programme in India through a new vertical Toyota's Mobility Service (TMS) that will also spearhead TKM's future mobility initiatives in India. 

To start with, Toyota's Mobility Service will provide leasing and subscription to customers in cities like Delhi-NCR, Bangalore and Mumbai and gradually expand to ten more cities within the first year. TKM will partner with existing Brand "KINTO" under Toyota Financial Services, ALD Automotive India & SMAS Auto Leasing India Pvt Ltd for the same. 

Under this new initiative, customers can pick cars for a tenure of three to five years on a fixed monthly fee on lease. The monthly fee will be inclusive of vehicle maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance. 

ALSO READ | Is Toyota Glanza a Maruti Suzuki Baleno with a Toyota badge?

For subscription, customers can opt for short-term usage of 24 months to 48 months. This service is available on models including the Glanza, Yaris, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and the soon-to-be-launched Urban Cruiser. Details can be found at: https://www.toyotabharat.com/mobility-solutions/

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, "The automotive industry globally is experiencing a 'once-in-a-century' profound transformation and it is imperative that we as automobile manufacturers, transform ourselves from a traditional car company to a mobility company... Both leasing and subscription are expected to grow significantly in the coming years. In time, we want to provide all possible models of mobility service by working closely with our corporate, fleet customers and subscribers to understand their needs and offer customized and futuristic solutions such as Mobility-as-a-Service and connected cars.

"However, there is a need to create more awareness among customers as they may not be cognizant of the many benefits. For instance, customers may not be aware that they can lease new vehicles as per their preferences – models, variants, maintenance packages. Further, the main advantage of corporate leasing is that it enables tax merit for corporate employees."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Toyota India Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota car leasing Toyota car subscription
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp