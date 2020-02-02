Home Business

New optional income tax regime under 2020 Budget makes returns filing more complicated

If one is opting to pay tax under the new lower personal income tax regime, he/she has to give up completely on the myriad tax exemptions available earlier.

Published: 02nd February 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha. (Photo| LS TV screengrab)

By Sesa Sen 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While economists may rate Budget 2020 on a complex set of parameters, for middle-class taxpayers it boils down to a single parameter: relief in taxation, implying what part of their hard-earned money will be at their disposal in terms of tax reliefs. To begin with, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has slashed income tax rates substantially, but with caveats.

As per the new regime (also optional), the tax rate on income in the range of Rs 5-7.5 lakh will be halved to 10 per cent, income ranging from Rs 7.5-10 lakh will attract a 15 per cent tax in the new regime, down from the prevailing 20 per cent.

However, if you are opting to pay tax under the new lower personal income tax regime, you have to give up completely on the myriad tax exemptions available earlier. About 70 exemptions that will not be available under the new regime include: Section 80C (Investments in PF, NPS, Life insurance premium), Section 80D (medical insurance premium), tax breaks on HRA and on interest paid on housing loan. Tax breaks for the disabled and for charitable donations go too.

ALSO READ| Income tax cuts welcome, but fine print reveals growth stimulus is missing

The question that arises now is: if it’s reasonable to forego exemptions and opt for the new regime or stick to the old regime (with reductions) to save more? Sitharaman’s calculation shows a person earning Rs 15 lakh per annum and not availing any deductions will now pay Rs 1.95 lakh in tax in place of Rs 2.73 lakh, a savings of Rs 78,000 under the new tax regime.

But, tax experts say, whether the old or new regime is beneficial will vary on a case-to-case basis, but typically, higher the exemptions an individual was claiming, the less likely he is to benefit under the new personal tax regime.

"The new regime is regressive for individuals, who attempted to maximise their tax benefits. While it may be less paperwork for many, they would benefit from the old regime that comes with the exemption,' said Archit Gupta, founder and CEO of ClearTax.

ALSO READ| Government intends to remove all income tax exemptions in long run: FM

For instance, a person who has bought a long-term life insurance policy may have to continue paying the premium and claiming the tax benefit on it. Taxpayers who have home loans and have been enjoying other exemptions might as well stick to the old regime, while those who don’t enjoy lower exemptions might consider the new regime.

Experts say individuals can also choose to not block their money in tax-saving instruments such as Public Provident Fund or Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation anymore. "It is a clear indication that the government can no longer afford to pay tax-free interest rates on PPF as it wants to nudge all taxpayers towards National Pension Scheme," Gupta pointed out.

While the idea of the new regime is to "simplify" the tax procedure, experts see the dual tax regime only making it more complicated with each individual having to do his/her own calculations or seeking professional’s help to figure out which regime is more beneficial.

Tax savings

FM says that a person earning Rs 15 lakh/annum and not availing any deductions will now pay Rs 1.95 lakh in tax in place of Rs 2.73 lakh, saving Rs 78,000

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Budget Union Budget 2020 Budget Union budget 2020 Income tax Budget IT returns IT returns filing Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp