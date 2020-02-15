Home Business

Target of kick-starting growth not addressed effectively in Budget: Ex-finance secretary SC Garg

He said that likewise, outlays for promoting industrial and services growth have seen no change in character.

Published: 15th February 2020 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Budget for 2020-21 does not 'effectively'  address the objective of kick-starting economic growth and building momentum, former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has said.

Garg, in a blogpost titled 'Will Expenditure Proposals of Budget 2020-21 Stimulate Growth and Improve Redistribution?', said that in the broadest sense, the expenditure proposals of Budget 2020-21 present more of consolidation in the face of deteriorating economic and fiscal situation.

"The objective of kick-starting growth and building growth momentum which does not seem to have been addressed effectively in the Budget. Infrastructure investments in roads, railways and metros have been the major planks of infrastructure investment by the government. The outlays of these programmes have not seen any nominal growth in 2020-21 (in real terms, these would be 8-10 per cent lower)," the former finance secretary said.

ALSO READ| Budget proposals unlikely to have much inflationary impact: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

He said that likewise, outlays for promoting industrial and services growth have seen no change in character. "All these expenditures are unlikely to be imparting any fresh growth stimulus to the Indian economy," he argued.

A number of good public welfare programme like rural roads, rural housing, toilets, household electricity connections, LPG connections and now tap water are continuing with their much-needed outlays protected, Garg said, adding that distress relieving programme like MGNREGA and PM-Kisan are also continuing with their outlays preserved.

Referring to the government's Budget proposal to provide equity funding to BSNL and MTNL to pay for the cost of 4G licence, Garg said that there is no likelihood of BSNL and MTNL to make any money ever. "This equity will go down under without it ever coming back to the Government. It makes no sense for BSNL and MTNL to go for 4G licence and create a network at this stage in a super competitive field. If the Government intended to keep these two companies mortally sick but on ventilator, more transparent way would have been to pay this as grant and not as capital expenditure," he said.

ALSO READ| Government willing to do more beyond Budget to boost growth: Finance Minister

Noting that equity investment of about Rs 20,000 crore in BSNL, MTNL and ITI literally amounts to wasting precious public resource, he said there is absolutely no likelihood of these enterprises being able to acquire the customers who have already bolted from their stable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subhash Chandra Garg Budget 2020 Budget Union Budget Economic growth
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp